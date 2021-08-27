Animal Tracks: Safe at home

Cheryl got back from her stay in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon and seemed to have a pretty good time. She worked, of course, taking care of her young patient but it was basically a family vacation for a week in a really nice rental property near the ocean. Cheryl did have time to enjoy herself a bit and seemed to really enjoy going swimming in the ocean and hanging out with some friendly dolphins. The dolphins, no doubt, were on the Hilton Head payroll to entertain the tourists.
She left the beach early on Saturday morning and got home just after 5:00 p.m. She was, of course, armed to the teeth with a nice tan and all the things everyone brings home from the beach to prove they were there...pounds of salt water taffy and plenty of nifty tee shirts.
Meanwhile, I stayed here and took care of the dogs and cats and horses and the raccoons.
On Thursday I did break down and took a short trip. I ventured all the way to Boydton to visit the local health department for my third dose of the vaccine.
I had watched with great interest as the government debated whether or not to green light a “booster” shot for people with compromised immune systems. There are between 7 and 10 million in this country and it’s probably safe to say that most of us were waiting with crossed fingers in hopes that they would decide to move ahead with the plan.
People can have a compromised immune system for a lot of reasons. In my case, I’m a transplant patient and have to take medicines that intentionally weaken my immune system in order to keep my body from rejecting the transplant. For some people, it’s a side effect of chemotherapy for cancer. For others, it’s another of a number of medical conditions. The result is the same. Our immune systems are less effective and we’re much more vulnerable to certain illnesses such as skin cancer and the like.
Another problem we’ve found out about recently is that we’ve learned that even if we’ve been fully vaccinated for Covid, our bodies are unlikely to produce the number of antibodies to protect us. Even fully vaccinated, we’re much, much more likely to catch the virus. Unfortunately, we’re also much, much less likely to survive it.
For a large number of us, the third shot can make a difference. Clinical trials show that for a significant number of us, a third shot allows us to produce enough antibiotics to offer at least some level of protection to the virus.
Of course, there are no guarantees. Even with the third shots, we know that some of us won’t see a lot of improvement and so we’ll still avoid mass gatherings if we can avoid it. We’ll wear masks, practice social distancing and wash our hands frequently. I’m sure most of us don’t like it and would rather not have to bother with all of these precautions. It’s been a long year and a half. Then again, we don’t have to like it. We just have to do it if we want to keep sticking around.
I want to stick around. Somebody has to feed the raccoons.