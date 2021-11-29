Animal Tracks: Thankful

There are holidays and then there are holidays, each with it's own purpose, traditions and way of celebrating. Thanksgiving is no different.
There are many different aspects of Thanksgiving. First and most important, of course, Thanksgiving is a time to pause and give thanks for all of the good things in our lives. That, after all, is the reason for the holiday.
Traditionally, we celebrate the day with a massive feast and the most traditional main course is turkey with all the trimmings.
I'm not sure exactly how it happened but for a long time now, I've been in charge of cooking the turkey.
The first time you do something, you don't know what you don't know. I didn't know that frozen turkey is a lot like a box of Cracker Jacks. They hide stuff inside the turkey. No one ever told me that the giblets, and extra parts were shoved inside the bird. And then, to make it harder to find them, they clamp the turkey's legs together so you don't notice these packages hidden inside.
The first time I cooked a turkey, that's exactly how I cooked the thing – legs clamped together with all the surprises still inside. Surprise! The real surprise was that the turkey turned out pretty well and if anyone noticed the extra goodies stuck inside, they were too polite to mention it.
In recent years, it's mostly been Cheryl and I and so we've done the traditional dinner, but we've stuck to the basics. Turkey, dressing, gravy, string beans and potatoes, candied yams, cranberry jelly, homemade mashed potatoes. Maybe a frozen pie and ice cream.
This year, our granddaughter moved in next door and it will be the first time we've spent Thanksgiving with her since she was a toddler. Cheryl has decided that we're going to pull out all the stops this year and it should provide an interesting spectacle.
Of course, some people look forward to the big parades on TV on Thanksgiving morning. The parades are, I suppose, fine and dandy but I've never been overly impressed by them.
For others, the big payoff is the big football games in the afternoon.
I really wish I was a big sports fan. I watch folks watching the games and they seem to get so into it and get so much pleasure. Unfortunately, sports never pulled my trigger.
I think my absolute favorite Thanksgiving tradition was one they held in Clarksville some years back. I suppose it was another victim of the pandemic but I'm talking about the Clarksville Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The event was the brainchild of Connie Torres and involved just about every church, every civic group, town agencies and volunteers who came out and supplied, cooked and served a full Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone from Clarksville or the surrounding area who wanted it. And it was amazing how many people wanted it.
You'd see the most prominent citizens in the area standing in line to be served along with whoever else happened to come in. Everyone was welcomed and it was a fantastic, heartwarming event. Of all the events I covered every year, the Clarksville Community Thanksgiving was one of my absolute favorites and I still cherish the memories of it.
And that says something about Thanksgiving, something that makes it one of the most special of holidays.
I'm certainly not going to get into religion here or tell people what they should believe. I'm neither smart enough nor qualified enough for that. Certainly, Thanksgiving can be very much about religion. Then again, whether you see it as religious, whether you go to church or not, there's a more basic factor at work here.
We all know that life isn't perfect and we all know that things could be better. It's easy enough to see things that are missing in our lives but it's just as important to look at that things we do have in our lives. Instead of spending our time thinking about the things we don't have, we should look at the things we do have, and to be grateful for them. Some people don't even have the things we take for granted. All of us, can always find something that we should be thankful for.
And for me, that is more important than frozen turkeys or football games, parades or Black Friday sales.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving and be sure to give thanks for the good things in you life.