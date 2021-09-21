Animal Tracks: Dirt cheap home theater Pt. 1

I’m an old movie buff and have been since I was a kid. Back then, most TV stations filled up large blocks of air-time by running old movies (mostly from the 30’s and 40’s) and I got hooked.
Even then I realized that watching those films on a small TV was a compromise. Those movies were made to be seen one a big screen in a darkened theater.
By the time Cheryl and I got married, I’d bought an old, used projector on Ebay for $50. Now and then I’d set it up in the living room and we’d watch movies. We had to wait until dark because it wasn’t very bright and the resolution was low but it was still kinda cool.
It was fun while it lasted. When the projector bulb blew, we went back to watching TV.
Sometime during the fall of 2019, Cheryl mentioned that she missed our movie nights. I had been looking for ideas for Christmas and a light went on in my head and I started looking at what was available.
You can spend literally thousands of dollars on a system...if you insist on the latest “state-of-the-art” equipment.
Now, I’m not going to pretend that you can get the exactly same quality out of a really cheap rig. You aren’t going to pay Kia prices and drive home with a Porsche. I will, however, say that if you just want a system that provides a good image you and the family can enjoy for movies, the big game or whatever, you can do it for less...a whole lot less. You might be surprised.
The projector is the heart of the system. Some components are optional and some you might already have. Most people, however, don’t have a projector and you can’t put together any sort of system without on.
Luckily, today, you can find projectors at just about any price point. You can trot down to the local big box or variety store and pick up a brand new projector for $50-$60. It probably won’t be very bright and the resolution is likely to be low, topping out at 480p or so. But for some folks that might be all they need or want. From there, the prices, the features, the qualitycan go up to as much as you want to spend.
I had a little experience from that first projector and had an idea of what I wanted and I did a lot of research. In the end I pretty well knew what I wanted.
If you start shopping, you’ll see a lot of specs and claims, some of them can be confusing if not downright misleading.
One of the more important specs is resolution. The higher the resolution, the more crisp and detailed the image will be. Unfortunately, a lot of projectors claim they’re “compatible” with 720p, 1080p, 4K or more but that doesn’t mean what it seems to.
The spec you want to look at is “native resolution” because that will be the absolute highest resolution that projector can display. If your projector is 480p, you might be able to watch 720p or 1080p but the project just scales the image down to the 480p native resolution of the projector. Just remember that a projector can NOT display a higher resolution than it’s native resolution no matter what the ad copy says.
Another important projector spec is contrast. The higher the contrast, the more details you’ll see in the darker parts of the image and trust me, that makes a big difference.
How bright the image is another really important factor and unfortunately, it’s one of the most complicated specs to consider. This isn’t helped by the fact that there are several ways companies can measure brightness and quite a few companies tend to exaggerate their figures. Generally speaking, however, projectors (regardless of brand, price or specs) are going to perform better in low light situations than in a brightly lit room. Usually, the lower the light the better the image. Even the cheapest $50 projectors can deliver a watchable image in a dark room.
I set a budget for what I was looking for and made a list of what I wanted.
I wanted a native resolution of at least 720p because that’s the accepted standard for high definition. I also wanted a high contrast ratio and “decent” brightness. I didn’t want to have to have a pitch dark room to watch movies.
Just about any projector you buy at any price range is going to have features like remote control, a way to hook the projector up to better speakers or a stereo system, controls for screen aspect, color, brightness, etc.
With a lot of projectors, you set the size of the image by physically moving the projector closer to or farther away from the wall. That might not...and probably won’t be exactly...where you need to set up the projector. And so, I wanted a zoom control which allows you to set the projector up in the most convenient location and “zoom” the image to fit without moving the projector. That way you can just set the system up and leave it there.
I shopped on Amazon because (1) they have a really wide range of projectors at all the price points and (2) if the projector turned out to be total junk they have a good return-refund policy.
I set a budget of around $200, give or take, and started looking. On Black Friday they had a projector that checked all of my boxes and even had a native resolution of 1080p, which was higher than the 720p I was willing to settle for. It was on sale for $99 and I hit “buy”.
Next week – the rest of the story.