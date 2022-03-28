Animal Tracks: The chains that bind

We've been hearing a lot about inflation and how problems with the supply chain are at the root of the problem.
Supply chain is basically the process, from start to finish, of getting raw materials needed to produce something, turning those raw goods into the parts or pieces needed to produce that something, getting all of those parts and pieces to the manufacturer at the right time, putting all of the pieces together as finished goods and then getting those finished goods into the market for the consumer for purchase. The term, “supply chain” can be applied to anything from food products to clothes, TV sets or anything else people produce and sell.
In our country, supply chains used to be fairly simple because we were pretty much self-reliant. We could make just about everything we needed right here and to a large degree, we could do it better than anyone else.
Shipping things around inside the country wasn't a huge problem because we had a pretty vast rail system that stretched almost everywhere. Shipping goods to and from other countries was much more of a problem.
During World War II, America suddenly found itself sending massive amounts of troops all over the world. The military had to be supported with food, clothes, weapons and equipment and most of it was sent on cargo ships. One of the biggest problems was that loading and unloading cargo ships was labor intensive, time consuming and therefore pretty expensive.
To load cargo ships back in those days, trains and trucks would pull up on the docks, the trains and trucks would be unloaded and the goods were stacked onto cargo nets. When loaded, large cranes would pick up the loaded nets and carry them over the ship where the loaded nets would be lowered through large hatches on the deck down into the cargo hold. Once inside the ship, crews of dockworkers would unload the nets, stacking and secure the goods case by case and box by box for transport. It was hard work and a slow process. Loading or unloading a cargo ship could take days...sometimes it was a matter of weeks. All of that cost money. Lots of money.
There had been a few attempts to streamline the process before but no one had come up with anything practical. After the war, a former truck driver named Malcolm McClean of North Carolina began to seriously look for a better way and by the mid 50's, McClean had worked out the basics of what would become container ships. His idea changed the way goods get around on our planet and in time changed the entire economic landscape.
McClean bought a war surplus oil tanker and modified it to ship standardized containers. The containers were built to the same size of the average transfer truck of the era so they could travel on existing roads.
On April 26, 1956 his ship, the Ideal-X left Newark, New Jersey loaded with fifty-eight 35 by 8 by 8 containers. Five days later, it arrived at the docks in Houston, Texas.
He had figured that the cost of loading ships the traditional way came out to about $5.83 per ton. The cost using containers came out to only about .16 cents per ton.
Our manufacturers have known for decades that labor costs in other countries were substantially lower than they are here. We also have requirements that run up the costs in other ways however, the cost of shipping goods around the world made it impractical to shift manufacturing to these cheaper countries. All of that changed by the late 70's and early 80's. The costs of shipping across the world was almost as cheap as shipping across the state and our companies began to shift production to these other countries.
I'm not suggesting that the evolution of cargo ships was a bad thing. It wasn't. The ability to ship needed goods like food and medicine, clothes and all the rest to the places where they're needed is indeed a good thing.
It was certainly a good thing for those foreign countries who suddenly had access to the American market and it opened up a better quality of life for people in less developed countries. But obviously it wasn't as good for the Americans who just as suddenly found their jobs vanish.
I hear a lot of people talk about how we could solve all our problems if we were to bring manufacturing back to this country. Well yeah, it might not solve all of our problems but it would certainly help. I totally agree. The problem is how?
If you're a Republican, you likely blame Democrats for the sudden exodus of American manufacturing jobs. If you're a Democrat, you probably blame Republicans. Both are partially right because neither group tried very hard to change the situation or to even find ways to soften the blow. As with almost every other issue they'd rather insult each other and tell you why they're totally right and the other side is totally wrong.
It might be slightly entertaining and it might score points for their team but it's hardly productive for the rest of us.