Animal Tracks: They're back

Warm weather has finally arrived in the area and along with it we've got a new crop of very young animals hanging around the house. For me, that just might be the best part of this time of year.
I don't really consider the cats we having living here as pets. I suspect that they actually think they own the place and they just let us live here. As long as we feed them they're willing to put up with us.
Cali, a sweet tempered calico, has been here for quite a while and has become something of the head Mama cat. Every year, she gets big an suddenly vanishes for a couple of days. Just as suddenly, she'll show up again, skinny as can be. For awhile after that, she spends most of her time away, only showing up to eat and then vanishing again. She continues this routine for a couple of weeks and if we watch her, we can usually figure out where she decided to hide out to have her kittens. For the past couple of years this has been in the little outbuilding where we store hay for the horses.
Cali is pretty careful with her babies and after a few weeks she moves them. In fact, she might move them several times before she brings them close enough where we can hear them and get a look at them.
This year, the family included four kittens of assorted colors. It was almost a typical batch, if there is such a thing. One was a standard orange tabby while a second was more of a pale yellow kitten and one was dark gray with white feet and markings. The fourth of the bunch was pretty unusual. The kitten has the points, coloring and general look of some sort of Siamese cat but we've never had any Siamese cats around here. Either way, she's just about as cute as any kitten we've ever had hanging around.
Unfortunately, one of the grown male cats took an instant dislike to the strange kitten. Luckily, our grand daughter swept in and saved the kitten and quickly took her in the house and made a house kitten out of her.
The rest of the group has gotten a little more size on them now and a little more confidence. At first, at the first sight of Cheryl or I, they'd run off and all you could see was kitty butts fading into the distance but as they've gotten used to things, they pretty much watch us to see if it's feeding time.
We live on the edge of a deep and thick stand of woods. As I understand it, these woods connect with other woods and stretch all the way out of town...way out of town. It isn't surprising that we see a lot more than kitty cats.
I think my favorite visitors are the raccoons and each year it seems we get in a new cast of characters. And if you've never paid attention to raccoons I can assure you, they have personalities and are characters. I'm sure there are at least four young raccoons this year because I've seen 4 of them come up together at one time. Of course, there are probably more but I'm sure of at least four.
At least two of the four new raccoons are tiny and just a little bigger than young cats. One of these is either completely fearless or his curiosity it more powerful than his fear because this guy seems determined to brave the unknown and come inside the house to find out what's in here.
The first morning he showed up, Cheryl opened the door to head out to work. All of a sudden I heard her screaming “RACCOON!” and I sauntered into the living room to see what was going on. There she was, leaning against the front door - breathing hard and cursing under her breath. And I should point out that this isn't the first time or the first raccoon who decided to come in.
Now, Cheryl has never been overly fond of the raccoons and when they first started coming around, she announced that they had to go. I nodded my head seriously and agreed with her but my heart wasn't in the lie. It wasn't like we'd invited the raccoons to hang out here in the first place. I figured they'd leave when they got ready to leave and not before. If it was going to be a battle of wills, my money was on the raccoons.
Cheryl never actually did get around to doing anything to get rid of the raccoons. Maybe she could never decide on the best way to convince them to leave or maybe she just decided it wasn't worth the trouble. On the other hand, when one of them decides to rush the door and come in, we have another skirmish.
Of course I get a kick out of the raccoons. Raccoon are, I think, some of the cutest animals out there. They're also some of the smartest. They are, without a doubt, some of the most entertaining animals I know of.
As for deer, well, we still see a few here and there, now and then. Generally, we see the bulk of deer in the cooler months.
There are also ample amounts of possum and groundhogs plus all sorts of birds.
Cheryl and some of the neighbors have at times said they've seen bears. I have to admit, though, that despite keeping my eyes open, I haven't seen one yet. And, I'm not sure that bothers me. Kittens and coons are one thing but I think I'd rather keep a little more distance between myself and bears.