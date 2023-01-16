Letter to the Editor: Kindness

To the editor,
People are wonderfully kind and generous. On December 27, 2022 our house burned and my husband Jack died from smoke inhalation. He was trying to get what he said were important papers. Please believe me, there are “no important papers” nor any important material things.
The house was destroyed. I was taken in by a dear friend Lois Owen. Almost immediately clothes and food were pouring in. When my children and grandchildren and sister arrived from various states, they were all taken into friends’ homes. Friend and neighbor Diane and Bill McBride let us use their beautiful lake house, which was such a help. We were comforted, loved and fed by many neighbors and friends.
When people say that our country has changed and people don’t care about each other anymore, I am proof positive that that isn’t true. Many of the people who brought me clothes and food, I didn’t even know.
Our church, Jamieson United Methodist, in Clarksville was right there with help, comfort and support. I don’t know how someone can get through something like this without their family, neighbors, friends and church. I want to thank all the various fire departments who responded and risked their lives to help us. I also want to thank Nathaniel and all the people at Watkins Cooper Lyons Funeral Home.
Thank you all for your prayers, love and generosity. My family will be forever grateful.
Bobbi Pattison
Skipwith, VA