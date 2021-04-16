Our fearless leaders in Washington seem to be gearing up for a fight over the filibuster. It’s not the first time our fearless leaders have fought over filibusters.
Most Americans don’t really know a lot about the filibuster but it’s simply a measure taken to delay the vote on a bill or measure before the U.S. Senate. Although the founding fathers did consider the idea and it was discussed in the Federalist Papers, the founders did not lay out a framework for the process in the Constitution. It isn’t a law it’s just a Senate rule, and one that has changed a lot over time.
What little most Americans know about the filibuster likely comes from the classic 1939 film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” is considered one of the great films and was made by famed director-producer Frank Capra in 1939. The main thing you have to know about Capra is that he was a first generation American and loved this country. He wasn’t at all shy about that fact and it featured prominently in many of his films, none more so than in Mr. Smith.
The hero of the film is Jefferson Smith (played by Jimmy Stewart), a young, naive and patriot citizen appointed to fill the vacancy left when one of his state’s senators died. Mr. Smith gets to Washington only to learn (by accident) that his state is controlled by a corrupt political machine. When he tries to fight the machine, he is framed for corruption and has to take on the political machine in a fight to the death. That fight climaxes when Smith stages a one-man filibuster on the floor of the Senate.
The film makes clear that once a Senator holds the floor, he can “hold the floor practically till doomsday,” talking about anything he wants providing he stay on his feet and keep talking.
In the movie, Smith uses the filibuster to speak out against the political machine and American ideals and values, waiting for the people of his state to rise up and destroy the crooked political machine.
The film is not really political. Capra never mentions Republicans or Democrats but in one scene near the end of the movie, the leaders of the two parties meet and agree that Smith is a disgraced figure and his filibuster must be stopped for the honor of the Senate.
Capra got a lot right in Mr. Smith but he failed to mention that in 1917 the rules changed and that a filibuster could be ended with a 2/3 majority of senators voting to end debate. So, by the rules in place at the time, the other Senators could have stopped Smith and expelled him from the Senate with a simple 2/3 vote. I suppose that Capra realized a more drawn out and dramatic filibuster scene would play better on the big screen and in the end we see a fade-out on a typical Capra ending. Smith is exonerated, the political machine is “kicked to pieces” and American ideals prevail.
It’s possible that Capra was inspired by Senator Huey Long who, in the 30’s, got a lot of mileage out of filibusters. Long delivered more one-man filibusters than nearly anyone, holding up proceedings for hours at a time during the 30’s, rambling on about everything from the Constitution to his favorite hunting tips. Generally speaking, he wasted a lot of time. Although they could have used a 2/3 vote to make him sit down and shut up most Senators said that if he wanted to talk he should have the right to do so and they let him have his fun.
The all time record for a one-man filibuster was set by Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina during debate over the Civil Rights act of 1957. Thurmond led a one man fight against the measure and began talking at 8:54 p.m. on August 28, 1957. He didn’t stop up until 9:12 p.m. the next night – a total of 24 hours, 18 minutes.
Thurman did take one three minute bathroom break when his friend Barry Goldwater took the floor to give him a break. He also paused long enough to allow Majority Leader L.B. Johnson to come in and conduct some business and for the swearing in William Proxmire.
In 1964, Thurmond also took part in a second filibuster to fight Civil Rights legislation. This time as an organized group with other senators who didn’t want the measure to pass. Their filibuster lasted more than 60 days and was finally ended when the rest of the Senate voted to shut it down.
The filibuster has been with the Senate almost from the start but the rules have changed through the years. Despite the changes, it’s hard to see where it has ever been really an effective tool to get things accomplished. From it’s inception, the filibuster has been an attempt by a minority to block the Senate from passing things the majority were in favor of.
I admit it, I’m not really a fan of the filibuster. Our who system is supposed to built on majority rule. The filibuster is designed to provide a loophole that allows an angry minority to stop that. I feel the same way about the Electoral College.
As far as I can tell, the only really productive use of the filibuster came in 1939 when Frank Capra used it as a plot point in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington...one of the really great films from Hollywood’s so called “golden age.”
If Washington decides to scrap the practice at this late date I won’t shed any tears.