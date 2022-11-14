Bulldogs Earn Playoff Bid

The Brunswick High School varsity football team fought to the end but just could not push across a tying touchdown in the second half and fell 22-16 to archrival Greensville HS on Thursday night in the Ole Wooden Bucket game.
It was an exciting game and the contest was so good that the teams will get a chance to do it again in the Class 2, Region A playoffs.
The Eagles (8-2) earned a No. 4 seed for regional play and are expected to play host to No. 5 Brunswick (5-5) on Friday night in Emporia.
The winner will advance to play the winner of top seeded King William/No. 8 Bruton in the regional semifinals next weekend.
That’s a Wrap
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team ended the season on a great note with a big 41-12 win over Nottoway on Senior Night.
It was a great way to end the campaign and build some momentum heading into next season when the Phoenix will compete in the Piedmont District.
Congrats to Coach Kelvin Hutcheson, his staff, and the players on their hard work and dedication in the debut season.
BA Earns State Title Berth
Congrats to the Brunswick Academy varsity football team who topped Richmond Christian 58-12 to earn a berth in the VISFL title game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex.
Good luck to the Vikings!
XC Runners Compete in Regionals
Mecklenburg County High School sophomore Olivia Hayes finished 43rd with a time of 27:03.50 in the 4D regional Cross-Country meet held last Monday in Blacksburg to pace the Phoenix girls’ team.
Isabella Beatty finished 45th for Mecklenburg in the race while Grace Castle finished 49th.
Conner Malone led the Mecklenburg boys’ with a time of 21:15.80 to finished 53rd in the boys while Nicholas Vaughan was 60th and Miguel Ballesteros finished 70th.
The Mecklenburg boys finished 11th out of 12 teams in the event while the Lady Phoenix finished eighth out of eight teams.
Weekend High School Football Scores
Mecklenburg 41
Nottoway 12
Greensville 22
Brunswick 16
Brunswick Academy 58
Richmond Christian 12
Sussex-Central 50
Surry 34
Lunenburg 22
Amelia 8
Halifax 28
Tunstall 6