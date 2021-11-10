Animal Tracks: Call Now...IT'S FREE

You might already know this. Heaven knows you can't turn on your TV without catching an add...or two...with some semi-celebrity from the old days telling you that it's time to update your Medicare plan. You might not be getting all the benefits you're entitled to. Why you could get free meals, free this and that, money added to your benefits package and just about anything else they can think of.
The commercials usually have a couple of things in common. The companies paying for all these ads are not connected with Medicare, Medicaid or any other government agency. They're insurance companies. The celebrity spokesperson, be it a former heavyweight boxing champion, football star, a aging star of a long ago sitcom, they all agree on two things. First, time is running out before the December deadline and second....”Call now. It's free.”
Well yeah, I'm sure the call very well might be free. But these ads are from insurance companies and they're much more interested in trying to sell you something than they are in educating you or giving you something for free.
If you watch quickly and can make out the fine print at the end of the ad, they admit that the “Medicare Experts” you're going to speak with are actually insurance agents and basically, insurance companies are not generally known for handing out free goodies to folks out of the goodness of their hearts. They're in business to make money and no, they also admit that there is no connection with any federal agency.
To be fair, I have seen a few ads that were done that did seem to be more straight ahead and ethical. The ads were from insurance companies and they didn't try to hide it. They explained they thought they had a better policy and why they thought so. They invited you to call one of their licensed agents for more information. They were honest about who they were and what they were doing. That is fair and playing by the rules. And come to think of it, I haven't gotten a single telemarketing call from these companies.
I think those other ads are a bit of a nuisance, an insult to our intelligence and basically another example of big companies trying to shaft us regular folks. It would be bad enough if the companies limited their efforts to lame ads on TV. Unfortunately they don't.
I'm getting an amazing number of telemarketing calls right now from these fine benefit experts who are so anxious to make sure that I don't miss out on any benefits I might qualify for that they've been calling me, several times a day, to make sure I know all about it. How thoughtful of them.
On Thursday morning an utterly charming sounding young lady, “Mary,” called me, introduced herself as being with some Senior Group and she wanted to fill me in. I let her give her little speech and when she got to the point where she asked my age, I told her. She quickly hung up on me.
Although I'm an old buzzard, I'm still a couple of years out from being old enough to sign up for Medicare or Medicaid.
Just before lunch, my phone rang again. “Hi, this is Mary from the Senior Group. How are you today?” I told her I was doing just about the same as I'd been doing when she called me at around 9:00 AM and that I still wasn't old enough to sign up. There was a satisfying click as she hung up on me.
At about quarter past 6 that evening...you guessed it. The phone rang. “Hi this is Mary from....” I don't like to be rude but I cut her off and told her “Yes, I know.” I added that this was the third time she'd called me that day and I'd told her I'm under age for Medicare and hadn't gotten old enough in the few hours since her last call. I was planning on asking her if she could just scratch my name off her list but I didn't get the chance. She hung up on me.
There were two or three other similar telemarketing calls on Thursday spouting the same bull but this was three calls from the same company and even the same caller. For some reason, that just struck me wrong.
I looked at the number where the call originated and added it to my spam list. She only called once on Friday but the call was flagged as probably spam and I just ignored it.
I don't blame Mary. Most likely she's just someone trying to earn a living and doing the best she can.
Now, I respect that the companies are in business and I suppose they have a right to direct market by calling us...once or maybe even twice. But when they start calling early in the morning and keep right on calling all day...even after you've told them no...that's a step too far. It's downright rude and it's a major irritation.
These days, why should I expect anything else.