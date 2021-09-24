The Wright Report

The first of two gubernatorial debates took place last week, and not only did Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin do well, but Terry McAuliffe also managed to kneecap the House Democratic caucus in the process.
Thursday's debate was a disaster for not only Terry McAuliffe, but the entire Democratic Party of Virginia.
McAuliffe threw virtually the entire House Democratic caucus under the bus by walking back his support for repealing qualified immunity.
That doctrine, which protects police from frivolous lawsuits, has been a target of Democrats since they took power.
McAuliffe had said he supported a state-level repeal of the doctrine, but on Thursday reversed course and threw his support behind police -- allegedly.
That leaves House Democrats holding the bag, unable to walk back the votes they took during the 2020 Special Session.
The same Democrats who are crowing about their support of law enforcement not only voted to stiff local police on $5,000 bonuses, but also spent two years making their jobs harder.
Combined with their numerous votes to make life harder for police and easier for criminals, House Democrats are effectively backed into a corner.
If you support law enforcement, vote Republican. If you want to defund the police, vote Democratic. It's that simple. As your Delegate, I will continue to support law enforcement.
Early Voting
This election could come down to a few votes. Every vote will matter.
Life happens. You never know what could happen on Election Day to keep you away from the polls.
Don’t take a chance. This election is too important. Vote early in person today.
In 2017, control of the House of Delegates came down to a random drawing. Your vote matters.
Once you vote, your name comes off the list of people who haven’t yet voted. That means the calls, emails, texts, and campaign mail will stop.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.