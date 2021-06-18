Animal Tracks: Wrong Number

I like to think that I’m a fairly nice guy. I’m certainly not up for sainthood but I do try to be polite to folks and I try to be patient. Unfortunately, sometimes I’m not quite as successful as I’d like to be.
Last week was one of those “sometimes.”
I was sitting around working on something when my phone rang. My phone has caller ID and I recognized it as a South Hill number so I stopped what I was doing and answered. The voice on the other end introduced herself as being so and so with such and such insurance and she wanted me to know that her company had partnered with the biggest insurance providers in the country to offer me the biggest savings of all time.
Like most of us, I’ve gotten these calls before so I explained that I’d been with the same company for years and was completely satisfied with the service and the prices I was already getting. That wasn’t good enough for her.
“But we can save you a lot of money. Now, can I ask you how old you are?”
“No,” I replied. “I’m really not interested, but thank you very much for calling,” I said before switching off.
I sat back down and got back to doing what I was doing.
About 45 minutes later, the phone rang again from the same number. I stopped what I was doing and answered. It was a different voice with a different name but the same message from the same company.
We had a re-run of the earlier conversation, although I might not have been quite as patient.
I sat back down and got back to work and about an hour later, I got a third call from the same number. It was another name, another voice but the same sales pitch from the same company.
This time I told the young lady that I was not interested in buying any insurance and that this was the third time they had called me in just a few hours and I’d really appreciate it if they’d stop calling me.
About two hours later they called back.
This time I was fresh out of polite patience.
I told her that they had called me four times that day. I hadn’t been interested in insurance the first three times they called and I hadn’t changed my mind. “Now,” I said, “take my number off your list and don’t call again.”
I suppose I added a few specially selected words for color and emphasis. I’m sure I wasn’t very polite or patient but evidently, I got the point across and I’ve not had any more calls from that company.
Now, I fully understand that this was not the fault of the folks on the other end of the line. They were just doing their job, trying to make a living. I took no pleasure at intentionally being rude to them. I’ve been on that end of the conversation myself.
When I was a student at VCU I worked part-time at the Survey Research Lab doing phone surveys. I wasn’t trying to sell them anything and they had all signed up to take the surveys. Still, I ran into some of the rudest people I’ve ever seen and I’ve never forgotten that.