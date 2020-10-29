As was Serena’s previous pattern in New York, soon after arrival, and settling down, her husband returned to New York to pursue his work, another son died at the Virginia farm in 1875 and her son Christopher returned to New York but then moved to Missouri in the late 1880s and enlisted into the U. S. Army to serve during the Spanish American War.
Shortly thereafter her eldest son and the son with whom she resided, Clifton married a young lady in 1879, Anna J McCullough Sayles, b. 1856. Soon, Serena was assisting with child care of her granddaughter:
She submitted an application with an affidavit of his death along with the data of their marriage and marital status.
“General Affidavit,
Civil War Widow’s Pension application of Serena Sayles, 26 Nov 1894
Her pension was granted at the rate of $50 per year (Officers rate). (The couple were very lucky since Ira only served in the military for a short term, then resigned – he and his wife received pension benefits for almost eight years.) Clifton and Anna had no other children but strangely, Anna and Serena both died in 1899 around August. Serena, d. 08 Aug 1899, Chase City, Mecklenburg County, Virginia - age 75. Anna was forty-three. At that time in history, Mecklenburg County citizens were experiencing an epidemic of measles and many folks died. They were both buried in the family cemetery.
Clifton remarried on January 9, 1901 to Rebecca "Lillie" E Dodson Sales (age 43), (1858–1940) (possibly a widow). The Dodson family was successful in Mecklenburg County as farmers having lived in the area since 1754 when it was Lunenburg County. Clifton and Betty had their first daughter, Anna Florette Sayles was born December 4, 1901 in Chase City. (She died April 15, 1981 in Chase City.) As an aside and a matter of fact, the first girl I met in school that I thought was beautiful and we talked about getting married was Jill Strickland. We were both in the third grade and most of our recess time was spent down by the creek, under the willow trees, watching the train go by and putting a penny on the track to be flattened by the train rolling over it. (I listened carefully to her as she was a much older woman. If I remember correctly she was at least 80 some days older than me.)
It is amazing how life weaves a beautiful decorative silken crocheted web-of-life that surrounds us as an inspirational chapel of solitude and courage. Where all the patterns connect into a continuous flow that passes and intersects numerous times, some direct and some indirect. I was heartbroken when her family moved to Texas the summer following the third grade. I heard later that in the late 1960s she was crowned Miss Texas and then became a professional artist with a studio in El Paso, TX. In the first and second grades I was in constant trouble in school but not on the school bus. You see I liked Mr. Strickland, our bus driver and father of Jill.
The first buses used by the Mecklenburg County Schools were privately purchased and operated under a contract with the school board. In about 1940 two individuals in Chase City purchased school buses. One was Paul Huss who purchased and operated one and Georg R. Strickland (September 28, 1894, North Carolina to March28, 1960, Chase City), who purchased three and they were operated by two of his sons and one was driven by Charles Duckworth. I bring this up because Anna Florette Sayles was married to George R. Strickland on September 18, 1921 in Chase City. Following the deaths of Florette’s father in 1929, the Dodson’s, (George’s adoptive family – he was adopted from the Oxford Orphanage c1910) he and Florette inherited the farm near (present day) Hunter’s Lane near the intersection of the Country Club Road.
Another part of the web is the Clarence Howell family, son of James and next door neighbor. When Clarence and his wife Ruth Tunstall (my great aunt) were married their first born daughter was named Selena. (That might be a hint as to where Serena was going on her midnight walks. It should be noted that with the 1910 census the Concord Road had been renamed the South Hill Road for the new town (1902) of South Hill. Now the road traveled from East Sycamore treet across Butcher’s Creek near the present day landfill, across the W. H. Saunders farm, then across the Hite farm (present day Country lub golf course back four holes, continuing along the Shugart farm road , in front of his home (here my great uncle and aunt (Fred and Elizabeth Ward and family lived from about 1943 until 1954), then across the Ben Walker farm, Joh Colley plantation, by the James Howell farm, then the Mull farm, crossing Allen’s Creek to Draperville and crossing the Ryland planation (owned by the Sayles), then B. A. Garner farm and on to Baskerville, then Union Level, Lombardy Grove and on to South Hill.
Now the web continues to weave because in 1957 my uncle Fred Carnes lived on Hunter’s Lane and sharecropped the Strickland farm. I was one of his tobacco pullers and spent many days in tobacco fields and hunting rabbit’s on that farm. Many memories. Next to Hunter’s Lane, near the road that goes back into the farm to “Oakview” (Farm is located in the Oak Grove district of Mecklenburg County)there was a small church built in 1912 by Reverend Joe Dodson. Dodson had been a slave of Benjamin Dodson and was freed by Dodson’s will in 1854. He also built a home for himself and family in Chase City, then continued north.
Reverend Dodson also built a companion church outside Fairview, about a mile north on Hwy. 49, Greater Union Baptist Church. (It is still operational.) The former church was the namesake for the original road – Union Chapel (Baptist – became a Free will Baptist, then Pentecostal) Road. Today this is called Country Club Road, but in the 1920s the country club didn’t exist nor did the road, it was the Cemetery Road from the front entrance to the cemetery to Union Chapel Road, which did exist then. The road around the cemetery down to Butcher’s Creek has had at least four other names prior to 1927.
Clifton died January 26, 1929, in Chase City and was buried in the family cemetery at Draperville, where his first born daughter, Alice Irene was buried in 1915. Following the death of Clifton, George and Flo returned to the farm to continue the farm operations. When they arrived with their three sons and daughter, they were greeted by Rebecca, Georgenia Sayles Hunden and her two children. One big happy family. But this was also the start of the Great Depression and they all needed to share and care for one another. And they did so successfully.
Soon the sons went off to World War II and served honorably but when they returned to the U. S. they began to relocate in a variety of states. With the school bus operation, farming and age of George, he and Florette moved to town, to Houston Street c1950 and it seems that I recall Jill living with them or staying with them. But as that circle of life continues, in 2017 due to my heath, Betty and I sold our home on the lke and moved to Chase City. The home we found ws one blok east of the Strickland home on Huston Street. Such a small world. George and Flo are buried in Woodland Cemetery. Two of their sons, Norman (an electrical engineer in New York, (September 14, 1928 to June 16, 2006) and Paul W., Reverend – (? missionary) were both brought back to Chase City to be buried ar Woodland.
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! Watch for the witches. PLEASE Get Out and Vote next Tuesday!!!!