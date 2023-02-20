Sharing a Broader, Far-Reaching Love

February plays host to several special observances. Arguably, the most beloved is Valentine’s Day.
In modern times, Valentine’s Day focuses on friendship and romance. People demonstrate their appreciation for companions, colleagues, and loved ones by exchanging greeting cards, sending flowers, or giving candy. In earlier centuries, this was not the case. The love celebrated had a broader perspective, that of loving one’s neighbor.
Celebrating love in this context expands its boundaries. It brings to mind many admonitions across numerous faith traditions to do good for others.
History offers several candidates with the name Valentine who may have provided the original inspiration for the holiday. One of them performed secret weddings for men who would otherwise have been conscripted into military service. Another is remembered for tending to the needs of religious and political prisoners.
This kind of far-reaching love often finds expression through religious and civic organizations. I’d like to tell you about a few that demonstrate it through acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity.
Let’s start with Ruritan Clubs. The organization was founded in 1928. The name is based on the Latin words for “open country” and “small town.”
Michael Strickland, Meherrin Ruritan Club President, explains, “Ruritan is a national organization dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill, and community service.”
Students at Southside Virginia Community College have benefited from the Ruritan mission. Mr. Strickland notes, “The Meherrin Ruritan Club of Emporia, VA supports the SVCC Foundation scholarship program with annual donations. What better way to improve our community than by scholarship support for our future workforce.”
Forty and Eight is another organization that demonstrates benevolence to SVCC students through scholarship funding. The official name, La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (which means The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses), is derived from a form of rail transport used by American soldiers in France during World War I.
The organization is an independent society of American service members and veterans. Its mission combines patriotic and charitable works. The local unit, based in South Hill, supports SVCC nursing students through a scholarship program. Nursing graduates then carry that goodwill forward when they minister to the sick and injured and promote wellbeing in the community.
Jamie Jones, who currently serves as SVCC’s Director of Communications, has personal experience with another group that reaches out helping hands. "Enhancing professional development and promoting career growth through furthering education efforts is at the heart of the Lake Country Young Professionals' (LCYP) mission," says Mr. Jones, who previously served as its Vice President.
He also talks about other LCYP efforts. “Through the success of an annual golf tournament the group has awarded multiple scholarships to local community members and has contributed to the Mac and Julia McInturf Memorial Scholarship in Mecklenburg County. In addition, the LCYP donated to the Kids=Play project at the South Hill Town Park and purchased blankets for local nursing home residents."
I hope that you and all the people you hold dear are able to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a way that honors the fun, friendship, and love that is symbolized by the holiday’s hearts and flowers motif. I also hope that you will join hands with others and work to pass along the broader form of love for others that our world so desperately needs.
________
Dr. Quentin R. Johnson is president of Southside Virginia Community College, an institution of higher learning that provides a wide variety of education opportunities to a diverse student population within a service area that spans ten counties and the City of Emporia. He can be reached via email at quentin.johnson@southside.edu.