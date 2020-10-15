We’re just three weeks away from Election Day. Despite all the ads, the rallies and polls, almost everyone I know has already made up their minds as to who they’re supporting and many of them have already cast their ballots.
Not that I would have used this space to suggest who anyone should vote for. I don’t approve of papers or columns “endorsing” candidates. The job of a paper is to inform, not to influence. Who you vote for and how you vote is totally up to you.
I will say, however, that there are things about our voting system that don’t seem to work as well as they could and I would like to see a serious discussion about whether those things should be changed.
I hear a lot of people talking about the Electoral College and why it should be kept...or dropped.
People who want to keep the current system argue that if we did away with the current system, large states like California would decide our elections and smaller states wouldn’t have any say in the outcome.
I don’t completely agree.
For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that it’s our “civic duty” to vote – that all votes count. Unfortunately, that isn’t quite the case.
The Constitution established the Electoral College and set the formula by which states are allowed members. Just how those votes are awarded is left up to the states to decide and of the 50 states, 48 are “winner take all.” What that means is that no matter how large or how small the margin is, the candidate with the most popular votes in a state gets all of that state’s Electoral College votes. Only Maine and Nebraska do not use the “winner take all” count.
Take the 2016 presidential race as a handy example of what that actually means.
In 2016 in Virginia, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the state over Republican Donald Trump by 49.73 percent to 44.41 percent. In actual numbers, Clinton won with 1.981,473 votes to Trump’s 1,769,443 votes. Essentially, the 1.7 million votes Trump received in Virginia were tossed out and Clinton got all of Virginia’s 13 Electoral Votes. It was almost as if those 1.7 million Trump voters hadn’t bothered to vote at all.
Although Clinton won a larger number of popular votes, Trump pulled off a 306 to 233 victory in the Electoral College and the presidency.
This isn’t an argument for Trump or against Clinton. It isn’t about Republicans vs. Democrats or liberal vs. conservative. It isn’t even about Virginia because the exact same thing played out in 48 states.
On the other side of the coin, the national popular votes came out with Trump receiving 62,980,160 votes while Clinton received 65,845,063 votes. However, Trump did take a commanding victory of 306 to 232 win in the Electoral College and took the White House.
This isn’t an argument against Trump or for Clinton. I’d make the same argument regardless of how the 2016 election turned out. It isn’t about liberal vs. conservative. What it is about is the fundamental expectation every American should have that their vote does matter and will be counted.
As is, our Electoral College system does NOT do that and it’s time we looked at the question seriously.
