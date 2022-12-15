Letter to the Editor: A Thankful Heart

To the Editor,
On August 11, 2022, my Mama, Mary Seigla Williamson went home to be with the LORD Jesus Christ after months of struggling from a fall in her bathroom in December, 2021. Along the way, she had the opportunity of many different workers striving to help her get well. Mama developed a fear after falling that kept her from completely recuperating and was admitted to Chase City Health and Rehab which was nearest where I lived. She developed a sore on her heal that ended in a deep infection that never got well. She needed to be on full Medicaid so we went through a long process to make this happen. While at Halifax County Library, worker Paul Dyer was very beneficial in helping me maneuver the website necessary to make this happen. Case worker Sylvia Hill of Halifax Social Services was a great help once Mama returned home to be evaluated for full Medicaid. Also, case worker Sharon Walker worked continually behind the scenes helping us make the transitions necessary for Mama to get the help she needed. At the time everything was so confusing. I do not know what our family would have done without prayers said on our behalf. RNs Sabrina Gilliam and Ginger Shotwell at Sentara Home Health, as well as others coming to the home, so willingly tried to make things better through checkups, talks and encouragement for Mama as well as our family. Special thanks to all who showed us much kindness. During Mama’s stay at home, we hired caregivers day and night to help with her immobility along with family members who spent time trying to help. Her church friends also were a great help. Our family realized that Mama needed continual help, so we decided to have her admitted to Clarksville Health and Rehab which was the area she lived in for over 30 years before moving to South Boston. Again, Sabrina and Ginger from Sentara Home Health played a part in making this happen. While Mama was in the Clarksville facility, Amy Ellington kept a special check on her. I made new friends while visiting Mama as often as possible. I was even asked one day if I was a volunteer! I saw many people there in need of a friend. I’m saying all this because I wish to thank each and every one who tirelessly helped us in this journey. If I failed to mention your name, it is not intentional. Our Lord and Saviour knows who each one of you are, and He will reward you.
During this time, the LORD so graciously sold my property in the Randolph, VA area, and I’m now living in Mama’s home in the Cluster Springs area after recently purchasing the house and property. Our family knew we needed to sell this property and through seeking the LORD’s will in it, that person became me. Thanks so much to all of you!