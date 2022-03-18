Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,
Psalm 19: 1-5 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge. There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard. Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun, Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.”
For many years I didn’t fully understand the verses written above. One day the LORD God opened my understanding and caused me to realize that this was talking about the vastness of His creation and how no matter where we go throughout the earth we cannot escape the reality that there is someone far above our understanding. God in His great love for us has fixed things so that we can always behold His glory.
There are people who truly work from day to day trying to disprove that there is a holy and righteous God and a creator that exist. When we look up into the sky, we see what is called a firmament and during the day there is the sun that is miraculously fixed in place. In the nighttime we can look up and see the stars, moon and the constellations. No matter where we travel, no matter what language we speak, the handiwork of God is there. The LORD God has given us a visible picture of His vastness. Everything surrounding us declares His glory and His goodness, if we will but pay attention.
Springtime is coming and the flowers are blooming in the land. The insects have started playing their tunes. The evil of this world would have us to focus on the darkness and bleakness of what has come upon this land. I know as time goes on there will be more gloominess because right before our eyes the scriptures are being fulfilled. We can either pay attention to what God is trying to tell us or we can pretend that it doesn’t exist, but that won’t change what’s happening. For all the people out there who have not trusted this great and marvelous God through His Son the LORD Jesus Christ for salvation, don’t put it off a moment longer. We’re getting closer and closer to His soon return. Behold the Bridegroom cometh to take His Bride the church away. It may be that we’ll have to die for our faith as the old martyrs did in the past. I know in the Book of the Revelation many shall lay down their lives for the cause of Christ. Where will you stand?
Joshua 24:15... We will serve the LORD.
Psalm 19:14 “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer “.
Alice Russell
Randolph, VA