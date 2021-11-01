Letter to the Editor: Grand Illumination

To the editor,
The Clarksville Chamber has met with the Grand Illumination committee and we are working on our plans for the third annual tree lighting event. Our goal is to continue to add elements each year to decorate this town and grow this to be an annual tradition filled with Christmas cheer in Clarksville.
This year our funding goal is to add a life sized nativity scene to be placed in the pocket park along with some Christmas lights to add to some of the structures we have in mind. This also helps us purchase art supplies for the Clarksville Elementary to make ornaments for the two side trees.
We are looking for support from our community to raise funds for the expenses that we have already paid and for additional cost to make this a magical celebration whether in person or virtually. All money raised will fund the new additions we like to add each year.
I know 2020/21 has been a trying time for everyone and if you can help in anyway, we would be very appreciative.
We will have five categories of Sponsors:
- Gold $1,000 or more
- Silver: $500-999
- Red: $250-499
- Green: $100-249
- General Sponsor: Under $100
We will list the sponsors name and award level on the gifts that surround the tree, list their logo our Facebook and arrange a large ad in newspaper listing all our sponsors if pledge by November 26th.
If you or your business can help contribute, please contact Sheila at the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce or Jim Moody at VET’S or any of the following on our fundraising committee:
- Mike Rowe mrowe@bentoncap.com
- Jim Moody-co-chair: jmoody@vets-inc.com
- Lise Burnett c21lise@yahoo.com
For more information or questions, please contact Sheila Cuykendall, Executive Director Chair at 434-374-2436 or 800-557- 5582. Fax: 434-374-8174, e-mail director@kerrlake.com or visit our website: clarksvilleva.com.
Clarksville Chamber of Commerce
Clarksville, VA