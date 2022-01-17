Animal Tracks: No Spin

My wife, Cheryl, is what the old-timers call a “hard worker.” She was an ER and Critical Care nurse long before I met her and she's always put in a lot of hours on the job.
A little over five years ago, she went to work for a private duty company in North Carolina. It's certainly a good company and the job is the best one she's ever had. She has one very young patient to take care of and over the years she's pretty much become a member of the family. They're great people.
If there is one less than great aspect to the job, it's that in addition to a full shift, five or six days a week, Cheryl drives to and from Raleigh every day. That makes for some long days and little time off to get things done.
I've been retired for a couple of years now and don't really have any particular schedule I have to follow and so I try to do things to make everything run a little smoother.
Cheryl and I both prefer to do our own laundry so I get mine done and out of the way during the week, leaving the washer and dryer open for Cheryl to use on her day off. Unfortunately, it isn't always that simple.
Some years ago, we bought one of these space-saving, stacked washer-dryer combos. It was pretty handed and for the first year or so, everything was fine. Unfortunately, after about a year the dryer started making all these ominous sounds. We ended up calling a repairman. The repairman showed up, poked around inside the dryer and replaced a few parts. Whatever he did seemed to do the trick and the dryer worked fine...for awhile.
A few months later, the sounds returned and were just as bad (and loud) as they were before. We called the repairman again, he came out and get things running again...for awhile. This became the standard if a little expensive. The repairs would work for 6, 7, 8 months and then we'd have to call the repairman again.
A few months later, the dryer started making strange noises again and this time, they suddenly got louder. There was a loud metallic banging sound and a strong, hot, electric smell. I ran in, cut the dryer off and opened the door. The drum was hanging down and the heating elements were still glowing red.
When your dryer starts trying to kill you, it's time to so something else.
The washer part still worked...mostly. Instead of calling the repairman we just stopped using the dryer. Instead, we bought a smaller, cheap stand alone dryer. It takes up a little more space but it's worked fairly well.
A month or so ago, the washer began making some strange sounds of it's own and on Sunday as Cheryl was finishing her last load, the washer breathed it's last.
We've already started shopping around but the initial results were not overly optimistic.
It's amazing how advanced appliances have become...and how expensive. You can get appliances you can control over the internet using your cell phone. You can get refrigerators that you can email. All of that might be fine but Cheryl and I agree...we don't want to call our washer long distance to start the spin cycle. We just want basic appliances that do their job and hold up for awhile.
One of the shops Cheryl checked seemed determined to see her a feature filled monster of a washer with a price tag to match. After trying to keep bringing her back to the super high end stuff for half an hour, Cheryl just told him to forget it and walked out.
Cheryl had checked one of the big online stores and they offered a fairly basic washer with the features we wanted at a pretty reasonable price. According to the website, the washer was not only in stock but they also offered free delivery and hookup of the new appliance and removal of the old ones. Of course, when Cheryl got into the store, the salesman explained that the price advertised was the “base” price and that hoses to hook the washer up to plumbing and wires to hook it up to electricity were extra and would increase the price. Free delivery and removal of old appliances were not actually available at their store but for a modest fee... Also, although they had the washer in stock, he would recommend that we order it through the company website online.
None of this impressed Cheryl and I'm sure she didn't waste any time being diplomatic about it.
Thankfully, I finished my laundry last week and Cheryl finished hers on Sunday. We live about a block from a laundromat and if we have to, we can use that for a week or a month with no real problem.
For me the really interesting thing is that when I was a child my grandmother had an old front-loading Maytag washer she must have bought in the late 40's or early 50's. I remember once that a belt had to be replaced but that was the only repair it ever needed. And, I might add, that washer saw nearly constant use, serving a family of 6. It was still going strong when my mother finally replaced it with a new one back in the late 80's.
What we really need isn't a zillion dollar washer that connects to the world via the internet. We need a 1948 Maytag front load washer like the one my grandmother bought way back when. You couldn't program it with your cell phone but it washed clothes like a champion for more than 40 years with no problems.
We'd be happy to settle for that.