Education has been in the news often recently. Critical Race Theory and Equity are the driving issues that have been the focus. Sadly, neither are about advancing education, but rather these are distractions from educating our young people to be all that they can be in life.
Once upon a time education began at home. Little ones were taught to be respectful of others and how to get along with those in which they came into contact. Parents and grandparents were assisted by church attendance that reinforced values. The Golden Rule - Do unto others as you would have them do unto you - was a powerful message that once learned is part of you forever.
With these basics in place, young students were well prepared to go into a classroom. They were respectful to the teacher, and they knew how to be around other students. Over the years, much of that needed foundation has been eroded. Today, often students arrive without these foundations. Parents too frequently expect the teacher to instill these basics while working to teach the basics of reading, writing, and math needed for more advanced learning. This makes the education process more challenging for the teachers. Which in turn leads to greater burnout and teachers leaving the profession. Stories of teacher burnout distracts others from going into education as a career.
Come 2021, and now there are those who want to change attention away from academics and focus more on social issues. A key term this year is equity, not to be confused with equality. As an example, equality is when all can try out for sports teams. Better performers are allowed on a team, while the best are chosen to be starters. There is no consideration of skin pigment, rather the question is who can play best in a position. Equity is a process in which decisions are made not on ability but such things as gender and skin color. Some in charge of our schools want academics to be based similarly. They believe that when choosing who should be selected to attend an academic Governor’s School, decision makers should ignore past academic performance. Instead, simply filling quotas. This is the very opposite of what many of us have worked toward for the last fifty years, treating all based on their ability.
In a similar effort, some in Governor Northam’s administration want to do away with Advanced Academic Diplomas because those striving for them are not distributed equally among the races. Rather than push for more to achieve this goal, they are focused on lowering the standards. The most blaring example is in math. Currently, they are proposing barring schools from teaching algebra and geometry until late in students’ careers. This will make it impossible for students to achieve fully the levels of higher math in high school. Skills that are needed in today’s technology workforce. As well, it will put them a step behind students from other states and from private schools when they compete in colleges.
Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory is promoted as critical thinking on racial issues. It is not. There is no critical thinking at all. Rather than trying to uplift minority students, it instead focuses on lowering the self-esteem of “white” students.
The problem is that Critical Race Theory implies one is biologically pre-determined by the following:
- Definitions of excellence within society are white ideas of excellence with no reality.
- These definitions impose limitations against minorities.
- This inequity - not inequality - can only be resolved if those in power overcompensate for any perceived short comings.
This leads minority students and parents to believe that they are not going to be treated fairly. This sends the message that they need not try their best to compete because they will be given additional advantages without trying as hard. This may work in the short run, however, for the long run, in the real world, bosses will see that they don’t know how to face challenges to attain the highest goals.
Our constitution clearly states we strive for a more perfect union, and over time has been adjusted to improve. However, it is worth protecting because it is fair to all citizens.
