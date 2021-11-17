Letter to the Editor: Another Cry for Help

To the editor,
I have had the privilege for the last nine months to have Christian friends and family from different states and occupations who keep up with what’s going on outside of mainstream media concerning COVID vaccines. Much of the information I’ve received came from very reliable sources sent to me via email or text messaging. Many times I’ve sat and cried while realizing there are uninformed people in my surrounding area. I have tried to have articles printed in some of the newspapers and they stated they won’t print antivaccine information. It’s like knowing there’s a bridge out down the road and trying to warn those heading that way of destruction but they don’t listen. In the beginning while learning about these things, I listened to an interview with Catherine Austin Fitts talking about a virus used to literally shut down the economy and take over properties and later an interview was sent September 13, 2021, entitled “Catherine Austin Fitts Unravels the Real COVID Agenda” You have to visit website www.rumble.com to find these interviews. Then I learned of Sherri Tenpenny who spoke of the virus being loaded with spike protein that would literally enter the cells of those vaccinated and destroy the immune system. There was Geert Vanden Bossche who played a part in inventing the COVID vaccine who stated emphatically that he was afraid of the damage that the vaccines would do on the population. Many of these people had to find other websites because they were banned from popular websites for speaking the truth. The Epoch Times—www.theepochtimes.com has posted interviews opposing the vaccines. The Defender—Childrens’s Health Defense whose founder is Robert Kennedy, Jr. www.childrenshealthdefense.org is a website used to defend the health of our children as well as older adults seeking to obtain justice for those already injured. One of the latest is an interview entitled “ Physician ‘Horribly Injured’”. There are many, many more stories about those being seriously injured that can be found on this website. Senator Ron Johnson has done countless interviews trying to get help for those seriously injured. Meanwhile, COVID vaccine mandates are being rolled out for millions of Americans, with barely any discussions of the risks.
I think the worst is seeing countless ads pushing these vaccines on children. I sit and weep over some of the horror stories I’ve heard about teenagers who have literally lost all mobility and suffered great neurologic harm after taking these vaccines. The latest comes from whistleblower Melissa Strickler, Quality Auditor for Pfizer stating that she was devastated that aborted fetal tissue is in the vaccine among other harmful ingredients that will seriously impair those receiving it. This can be found on the you tube site: https://youtu.be/FUXGB5FzhPc. It seems like every time I read the newspapers there is boasting of the children now able to receive this vaccine. Many lies have been told concerning this issue. It breaks my heart to know the people aren’t hearing the truth!
Alice Russell
Randolph, VA