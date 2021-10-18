Animal Tracks: Now and then, the fair

On Sunday afternoon I had to make a quick run to the grocery store. On the way home, I got behind an out-of-town truck hauling a carnival ride. It was, no doubt, on the way to the fairgrounds where the South Central Fair is setting up for their annual run this week. Along with dropping temperatures and falling leaves and pumpkin spice, the fair is part of autumn in Southside Virginia.
When I was a kid we didn’t really consider the arrival of the fair a holiday, although it didn’t miss it by much. Like Halloween and Birthdays, it was something we eagerly waited for each year.
There were free grandstand acts each night. The entertainment on opening night was the Miss South Central Fair Beauty Pageant. It was a pretty big deal back in the day.
Along with the grandstand acts, I remember every night wound down with a big fireworks display at the fair. We could watch them from our back door.
In elementary school, in the weeks leading up to the arrival of the fair, teachers would have us work on “special” projects that (they hoped) would turn out decent enough to go on display in the school exhibit at the fair.
As kids we weren’t terribly interested in the exhibit buildings and there seemed to be a lot of them. There was, of course, the school exhibits provided by the schools around the county but there was also the traditional agricultural exhibit building where farmers would show off their biggest and best livestock, 4-H kids would show off their best projects and people with a knack for baking and canning would show off their greatest creations.
I especially remember the Industrial Arts exhibit building where where local businesses and factories would show off their latest and greatest products. In recent years the building has been filled with civic organizations, hunt clubs, cheap jewelry stands and the like but back in the day, it was totally different.
I remember that each year, Craddock-Terry (who had a factory in Chase City) would set up an impressive display of the shoes they made, right here in town. Other factories did the same but I distinctly remember the smell of the leather as you passed the Craddock-Terry display.
Just outside the building was a small parking lot sort of thing and one of the town’s car dealerships...and there were three of them...would set up a mini car lot.
The reason for all of this, of course, was that the fair drew amazingly large crowds. Not only did nearly everyone in Chase City show up over the run of the fair, folks from just about every town and/or county around here showed up at the fair.
As kids, however, our main interest was in the midway...most especially the rides.
At the elementary school in the last week or so before the fair, we’d spend our lunch periods talking about the fair. seriously discussing the merits of the different rides at the fair because rides were one of the most important parts of the whole thing. We knew they’d have the traditional ferris wheel and tilt-a-whirl, what we wanted were the big, fast, scary rides with loud music blasting away, flashing lights and sirens.
Many of us learned that our parents were drawn to the ever-present bingo game that was a midway fixture for years. And, there were a few “games” that might catch our interest as well, at least briefly.
Fair food was interesting and on your way out you always stopped to pick up a bag of cotton candy or a candy apple, but at that time, most of the real food concessions went to local churches and civic organizations. Still, I have to admit that there was something about the taste of a fried baloney burger with fried onions and peppers from the fair. Try as you might, you could never really duplicate that taste at home.
But my friends and I, everything else was secondary to the rides. Hey, the rides were the whole reason the fair was there as far as we were concerned. Of course we changed over the years as we grew older. And the fair changed as well.
One by one, the factories and businesses that once crowded the Industrial Arts building, closed or left the area. They were replaced by one or two die-hard businesses, a hunt club or two, civic organizations holding fundraisers, real estate agents, politicians and the like.
If the small, rural, county fair has changed, that shouldn’t come as any big surprise. After all, small, rural, country areas have changed, too. I’m just very glad I have the memories of the fair as it was way back in the good old days.