Big Game on Deck for Bulldogs

The Brunswick High School varsity football team will hit the road for a big Tri-Rivers District contest at Southampton HS on Friday evening.
The Bulldogs and Indians are both undefeated in the district after Brunswick tattooed Windsor HS 44-14 for homecoming on Thursday evening in Lawrenceville.
The victory was the second straight for the Dogs and improved them to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 in the district.
Southampton will come into the game with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in the district after topping Sussex-Central 28-8 last Thursday.
The Mecklenburg County varsity football team meanwhile will enjoy a much-needed bye this week after dropping its fifth straight contest last Thursday 55-13 to visiting Amherst.
The Phoenix played well early in the contest as Burdell Haskins intercepted the first pass of the game (one of two on the night for him) and Mecklenburg turned the turnover into a touchdown on a great pass play.
Amherst was just too strong and deep however and began to pull away in the second quarter on the way to the lopsided victory.
Mecklenburg is not far away from being a solid team despite some lopsided losses to some very good teams. The five teams the Phoenix have lost to are a combined 26-3 thus far on the season.
The other factor that has truly hurt the young Mecklenburg team is that they also have been dealing with a number of injuries to key players. The week off will help in that regard too.
The Phoenix still have a chance for a strong finish to the regular season campaign and will return to the gridiron with a road date at Sussex-Central HS on October 14.
Area High-School Football Scores
Amherst 55
Mecklenburg 13
Brunswick 44
Windsor 14
Southampton 28
Sussex 8
Amelia 39
R-Henry 0
Greensville 50
Surry 23
Lunenburg 47
Nottoway 0
Tri-Rivers District Standings
Greensville 2-0 4-1
Brunswick 2-0 3-3
Southampton 1-0 3-2
Franklin 1-0 3-2
Sussex 0-2 2-3
Windsor 0-2 0-6