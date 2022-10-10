The Wright Report

Love for our Law Enforcement
When Republicans asked voters for control of the House in 2021, we made a commitment to undo as much of the damage done by Democrats as quickly as possible.
Much of the damage Democrats did was in public safety. Democrats worked tirelessly to let more dangerous felons out of prison early and to treat police like criminals and undermined law enforcement and public safety officers.
What’s become clear is that their approach hasn’t served families, communities, or the Commonwealth.
Our Law Enforcement agencies are having a terrible time filling their ranks. House Republicans have a plan to help end this crisis.
The biennial budget funds some $200 million in raises and compression fixes for State Police, Department of Corrections, and Sheriff’s Deputies and Regional Jail Officers.
House Republicans provided major raises for our sworn law enforcement officers.
Our caucus passed legislation that makes the troubled Parole Board much more transparent, ensuring that any votes cast to release a felon from prison will be done publicly.
HB 1303 makes the votes of Parole Board members subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
In partnership with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, Republicans ushered HB 283 through the House and the Senate, and with it, strengthened Virginia’s capacity to identify and prevent human trafficking in the Commonwealth.
The legislation requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish training standards for law-enforcement personnel regarding the recognition, prevention, and reporting of human trafficking.
Unfortunately, Democrats still control the state Senate, and in many cases, they made good on their promise to be a ‘brick wall’ against our efforts at course correction.
HB 25 and HB 735 provided changes in ‘good time’ credits for felons, restoring Virginia’s ‘truth in sentencing’ laws that have kept crime low, but it was defeated by Senate Democrats.
HB 812 restored law that was repealed in 2020, which creates a rebuttable presumption that people held on trial for certain serious, dangerous crimes such as murder are not eligible for bail, but it was defeated by Senate Democrats twice.
During the 2022 session, Republicans passed bills to restore public safety measures that protect Virginians.
House Republicans fought to reinstitute the presumption against bond for violent felons, restore truth in sentencing, and give our probation officers the tools they need to maintain public safety.
HB 833 creates the Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to be managed by the Office of the Attorney General. HB 833 brings Project Ceasefire to Virginia, a proven solution for firearm violence that does not require gun control. (Defeated by Democrats but included in the budget.)
HB 813 relates to certain military property acquired by law-enforcement agencies and changes the limitation on the acquisition or purchase of military property by a law-enforcement agency from firearms of .50 caliber or higher to rifles of .50 caliber or higher and from ammunition of .50 caliber or higher to rifle ammunition of .50 caliber or higher.
HB 123 relates to destroying or tampering with firefighting or emergency medical services equipment or law-enforcement vehicles and equipment and increases from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony but was defeated by Senate Democrats.
This is about protecting the people we represent and letting police and other first responders know that we have their six.
Public safety is one of the most important functions of government. While serving as Delegate, I have always advocated and fought hard for our law enforcement officers.
As Republicans continue to fight for law enforcement, we need to continue to pray for all law enforcement and correctional officers. We ask God to continue to watch over our police officers, as we admire the courage and sacrifices police officers continue to provide every time they answer the call.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 434.696.3061. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.