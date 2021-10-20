Animal Tracks: Abandoned

I still don’t understand people or how they do the things they do. For example, I can’t for the life of me understand how someone can simply take an animal out and abandon them. I can’t understand it but that doesn’t change the fact that some people do it.
Some years back, about a week before Christmas, someone drove past our house very slowly when someone in the back shoved a dog out of one of the back windows and then the car took off. No one got a good description of the car or the license number.
We got to the dog and thankfully, she wasn’t hurt. What she was was beautiful...a wheat colored Cairn Terrier. Not only was she beautiful, she was as sweet a dog as you’ll ever meet and smarter than most people.
We took her in the house and checked her out. You could see where she’d worn a collar but it was gone. There were no tags or markings of any sort. On the plus side, she seemed to be in perfect health and was obviously used to being with people and seemed to get along just fine with our dogs..
A week before Christmas is no time to try to re-home a dog so we decided we’d wait till after the holidays and try to find her a new home. And of course, that didn’t happen.
It only took a couple of days before it was like she’d always been with us. She would follow Cheryl or I constantly so we started calling her Shadow. She was housebroken, had a great personality, smart, funny and got along fine with us and the other dogs. She seemed to think she’d already found her new home and she stayed with us for the rest of her life. She was absolutely one of the best dogs we’ve ever had.
Over the weekend, we were sitting out on the front porch with some family and friends, enjoying the lovely fall weather. We noticed some folks walking down the street carrying what looked like a cat. A few minutes later they came back up the street without the cat.
We wondered about that because at the end of the street, there are these really deep woods. One of our friends got up, walked down to the end of the street and came back, with the kitten, a beautiful grey kitten that seemed to be in perfect health although she was obviously scared half to death. Nathan, the kid who went and found the kitten, sat down holding the kitten and within a few minutes the kitten was purring loudly and Nathan was grinning from ear to ear.
Left on it’s own, the kitten would not have made it over a few days at the most. It was just too young.
How anyone could just drop the kitten off at the edge of the woods to live or die by itself is one of those things I don’t understand. And I couldn’t understand how anyone could toss a sweet, good natured dog out of a moving car.
I don’t understand how people do things like these...and I’m not really sure I want to understand.