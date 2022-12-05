Tip-Off Time

The regular season for our local high-school basketball teams tipped off on Monday night and the next three months should be full of some exciting contests.
Saturday night provided a final tune-up for two of our local teams as the Brunswick and Mecklenburg boys teams met in a VHSL Benefit Contest in Lawrenceville in front of a big crowd.
Brunswick, which is looking to make a deep run this season in the 2A ranks, came out firing on all cylinders to open the contest on their way to a 64-46 victory.
The Bulldogs have the look of a team that could make a serious run come March led by guard Jamarkell Mays who was a Second Team All-State selection last season.
Brunswick has good shooters on the wings in Noah Sadler, Jamarjae Barner and Jamalachi Pearson, a solid point guard in Jayshaun Jones, and some muscle on the inside in Jamari Anderson.
I also liked the moxie shown by Mecklenburg in the scrimmage.
The Phoenix are a young team this season but have proven scorers in guards Tomar Logan and Kratavion Thomas and some good young talent in Alvian Lewis, Derrion Brooks and Amonta Farrar.
They too will be a fun group to follow this season.
After playing Nottoway in its regular season opener on Monday night, Mecklenburg was scheduled to play at Dan River HS on Tuesday and at Liberty Christian on Thursday.
Brunswick will open its regular season campaign on the road at Westmoreland HS on Friday before welcoming Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for its home opener on Monday.
Lunenburg Falls in Regional Finals
Congrats to the Central of Lunenburg HS football team on a great campaign this season. The Chargers advanced to the 1B regional finals but saw its season come to an end following a 42-13 loss to Riverheads HS on the road Friday night.
The loss completed a 11-1 campaign for the Chargers who captured the James River District title and topped Buffalo Gap 15-14 in the regional semifinals.