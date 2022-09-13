A Top-Notch Facility

What a glorious evening it was on Friday as the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team took the field for the first time on its new turf.
The athletic facilities at the new school are simply sensational and Phoenix Field is a gem.
From the artificial turf to the sea of red and white worn by school supporters, it was almost sensory overload in Baskerville.
From the Phoenix player walk-in to a sensational fireworks show at the end, it was an evening of pure community entertainment.
“The excitement for Friday’s game was great for our school and community,” said Mecklenburg County Athletic Director Jonathan Fain. “The capacity crowd provided a high energy atmosphere throughout the entire game.”
The only thing that didn’t come out the way the home fans would have liked was the actual contest.
Central of Lunenburg took advantage of Mecklenburg’s miscues early in the game and rolled out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 54-20 victory.
There was certainly no lack of effort on the part of the Mecklenburg team but it is tough to stop the ball from rolling the wrong way sometimes when mistakes start to mount.
Mecklenburg coach Kelvin Hutcheson admitted after the contest that it was a busy week at the new school for the football program, just trying to get everything moved in and ready for the contest.
“Definitely not the outcome we intended but it’s a process,” he posted online on Saturday morning following the game. “Our kids are a great group of young men. There were a lot of moving parts this week, but we will get better and be better as a football team.”
Hutcheson thanked all of the fans and community members who came out and the administration for all of the support in preparation of the home opener.
“Thank you to all of the fans who came out to support; it was a great atmosphere. I only see it getting better,” he wrote. “Lastly thank you to our AD and Administration for all of the hard work and behind the scenes process to get us on Phoenix Field last night.”
Mecklenburg will return home on Friday when Lee HS out of Sanford, North Carolina comes to town for a 7 p.m. contest.
Lee improved to 3-0 on the season with a 34-28 win over South Granville (NC) last Friday.
Mecklenburg to Stay in Class 4
Mecklenburg HS recently won its appeal with the Virginia High School League Alignment Committee to remain in Class 4, Region D instead of moving up to Class 5, Region C for the 2023-24 – 2026-27 4-year alignment plan.
The committee voted 5-0 to allow the Phoenix to remain in Class 4 with the rationale being a misrepresentation of ADM numbers.
Brunswick Wins Forfeit
The Brunswick High School varsity football team was awarded a forfeit win after John Marshall HS was not able to play on Friday night due to COVID issues.
The victory improved the Bulldogs to 1-1 on the season.
Brunswick will travel to Victoria on Friday night to play Central of Luneburg HS.
Weekend Area Football Scores
- Central of Lunenburg 54
- Mecklenburg 20
- Brunswick Academy 59
- Greenbrier Christian 14
- Kenston Forest 45
- Quantico 8
- Randolph-Henry 52
- Fuqua 15
- Franklin 28
- Amelia 21
- Greensville 16
- Nottoway 14
- Sussex 46
- Lancaster 16
- Brunswick, Forfeit Win over John Marshall