Animal Tracks: Road Trip

A friend of mine recently retired and he seems to be having a few problems adjusting to the new lifestyle. I can understand that. After a lifetime of getting up and going to work, it's a big change and it isn't always easy to fall into a new routine. On the other hand, I might have looked at it a little differently.
I didn't always enjoy going to work but there were very few times when I didn't enjoy what I did. Working for the paper, going out and covering news stories, learning new things...none of that ever got old and I knew before I retired that it was going to leave a big hole in my life. And it did. I completely understand my friend having a few problems getting used to that hole.
On the other hand, I'm a transplant patient and Covid was just starting to spread as I retired. I know my immune system is compromised. I wasn't completely sure what that meant in the middle of a pandemic but I figured it probably wasn't good. I understood that it was probably a pretty good idea to avoid crowds whenever possible, to keep my distance from other people, to wear masks, wash my hands, carry hand sanitizer and follow all of the other common sense advice about trying to stay as safe as I could. Even now that Covid seems to be falling off, I'm still doing all of that.
Unfortunately, my doctors at UVa in Charlottesville try to keep close tabs on us transplant patients and that includes us going in every six months or so for routine tests and checks. Due to Covid, plus some ongoing eye issues and one thing or another, I've only been up a couple of times in the last two years. My doctors are now insisting that I come up and tomorrow (Tuesday), I'm scheduled to go up for Pulmonary Function Tests, probably routine X-Rays, blood tests and whatever else they decide to do.
Of course, Covid rates have dropped over the last month or so I'm not particularly bothered and of course, I will be taking all the standard (and now all too familiar) precautions. I'll be wearing a mask, keeping my distance from other people, carrying hand sanitizer and doing the things I can to keep myself healthy. I certainly haven't come this far to take dumb chances now.
They have talked to me about “an experimental treatment” that they're recommending for most of their transplant patients. Tomorrow, they'll decide whether they're recommending it for me. I sort of hope they do.
I've had my two regular vaccine shots and the booster but there is still some question about exactly how effective the vaccine is for many of us transplant patients. This new treatment is said to be more than 40 percent effective for transplant people. I'll take that extra 40 percent. Personally, I want every advantage I can get.
I don't look at any of this as bowing to government control or giving up any of my freedoms. There are still a ton of things I want to do in this world and I'm much more interested in my freedom to stick around and try to do them than any lame conspiracy theory.
Since it's been quite a while since I've been to UVa, I realize that there could be quite a number of tests they might want to run and one thing I learned a long time ago is that tests in hospitals can take time. Just to be on the safe side, I'll have a bag in the car with pajamas and all the other necessaries just in case I have to stay overnight. I hope that isn't the case because there are few things in this world that I find less appealing than spending time in a hospital. But it's always better to be ready for anything.