We Must Have Election Results We Can Trust

On the topic of the 2020 election, South Dakota Governor Noem said in an interview with ABC News, “that it’s simply time to let the process work through. Elections need to be fair, honest, and transparent, and we need to be sure that we had an honest election before we decide who’s going to be in the White House for the next four years.”
Governor Noem made points unknown to most Americans who rely on mainstream media for their information – such as charges of voting machines in Michigan that were, by law, required to be re-certified before each election that might have been tampered with the day before the election. There may have been computer glitches that changed Republican votes to Democrat votes or vice versa. Likewise, reports of voters who had moved out of state or were determined dead casting votes in Nevada and Pennsylvania.
Noem continued, “People have signed legal documents, affidavits, stating that they saw illegal activity. That is why we need to have this conversation in court,” she said. “I don’t know how widespread it is. I don’t know if it will change the outcome of the election. But why is everyone so scared just to have a fair election count and find out?”
“We gave Al Gore thirty-seven days to run the process before we decided who was going to be president. Why would we not afford the 70.6 million Americans that voted for President Trump the same consideration? All I’m asking for is that we don’t break this country,” Noem said. “When you break the process on which we elect our leaders, you will break America forever.”
We now know that in over 350 cities, the vote count exceeded the number of registered voters.
Detroit and Philadelphia
Consider Detroit, Michigan. One week prior to the election, Detroit election officials, according to the Detroit News, were projecting 50% voter turnout in the city. Higher than in 2016 but lower than in 2012 and 2008 when Barack Obama's candidacy drew high voter participation. The number of absentee ballots the city was expecting was now lower than officials had estimated earlier in October. This on top of the fact that it was reported that 30,000 voters remain on the voter rolls that have either died or moved elsewhere.
In Philadelphia this year, they had the highest registration since 1984, however, compare that with the statewide numbers. Twice as many Pennsylvanian’s registered as Republicans rather than registered as Democrats. Over 100,000 votes were recorded for Biden while not voting for a Democrat for Congress.
Reports out of Wisconsin are also questionable. Early news stories there indicate that statewide 101% of the registered voters turned out.
These types of reports should be looked into. After careful review, whoever received the most legitimate votes in each state should receive their electoral votes. While I have my preference, I can accept the results if the counts prove correct. If not, we will wonder for four years if we have an illegitimate president. We owe it to both candidates that an honest election count was conducted.
We cannot allow our nation to suffer another four years with riots in our streets or, as the national media calls it, “mostly peaceful riots”. Leaving a trail of shattered glass and burned-out buildings. We can not have reports of deaths and maiming’s simply because of political differences.
Similarly, we need healthy discussions on which path our nation moves forward. It cannot be a drastic new direction simply because a few are unhappy and want Antifa to control our lives. The Democratic Party made no secret of its plans to try to cement its hold on power by expanding the Supreme Court with pliant “justices” and ending the Senate filibuster that has maintained balance to avoid radical legislation as has occurred in Virginia this year.
“This isn’t just about this election,” Noem said. “This is about every election in the future, and the fact that the American people, the everyday people who get up and work hard, that are suffering through this pandemic, that have tragically lost family members, that they need to know at least that America still functions and we care about doing things right.”
