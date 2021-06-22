Letter to the Editor: Solar Projects

Even as strong supporters of our country transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable power—we agree that utility scale solar is not ideal— if only more would put solar on their rooftop or on the ground on their property what a wonderful thing that could be. But too few are willing or able to finance their own solar array.
Shared Community Solar projects are the happy medium between utility scale and rooftop/individually owned solar. It is the ideal scenario— and our Planning Commission just voted “no” on two such projects. Shared Community Solar projects are far smaller than the utility scale farms. They do not tie into the large transmission lines but literally power their neighbors by staying within a smaller more localized distribution system. They are required to show each subscriber the power they used, and how much of that consumption was offset by solar power and the credit earned on their bill that month.
What is especially confounding is that property owners that wanted to make a small portion of their property more productive and contribute to the general well-being and bank accounts of their neighbors were told by the Planning Commission, no, we are not going to allow that. Shared Community Solar expands the availability of renewable energy and benefits subscribers by reducing costs. For the simple act of signing up, subscribers get a small reduction in the amount of their electric bill.
We invite the members of the Planning Commission to our property, conveniently located centrally within the county, to a field trip to learn about what is good about solar power, even when the sun isn’t shining.