Animal Tracks: Learning from Ukraine

It's kind of interesting. A couple of years ago all most of us really knew about Ukraine was that their president and our then president had shared a “perfect” phone call. Today, we know more about them and I think most of us have been very impressed with what we've learned.
It isn't unusual for countries to go to war. It's almost always a stupid move and one that could usually be avoided. The time, energy, lives and treasure spent in wars is generally wasted. Unfortunately, history does show a few cases where there was no alternative. More than 80 years ago, the world learned the hard way that appeasement would not work. Hitler wanted war.
Putin is not Hitler and Russia today is not 1930's Germany. Putin, however, seems to have made up his mind some time ago that he was going to war with Ukraine. There is almost endless speculation on his motives but really, his motives are beside the point. The bottom line is that he sent an army into a peaceful country to take it over by force.
And it has to be remembered that Russia isn't just any country. They are one of the two “Superpowers” that held a fifty year cold war that could have laid waste to the whole world if it had turned into a hot, shooting war. And there were times when it seemed as it it would happen.
All of that, of course, when Russia was the lead power in the Soviet Union. Their military rivaled that of the United States. They were in an arms race with the US and while they never managed to surpass our armed forces, they did built that largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world. Our intelligence seems to believe they still have the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.
Of course, we still have a large stockpile of nuclear weapons as well. Either country has enough firepower that if they bothered to use a fraction of it, it would certainly be bad. You certainly wouldn't want to vacation on Earth after a large scale nuclear strike from either country.
So, in a classic David and Goliath standoff, we have one of the largest, most feared armies in the world invade a relatively small and wear country. A lot of us would have bet that Ukraine would be lucky to hold out for a few days. Now, a month into the invasion, things haven't worked out the way we expected.
They don't seem to have worked out the way Putin expected, either.
I watch a lot of news but I flip the dial a lot...I pull in news channels from other countries and also (English editions) of newspapers from other countries. Almost all accounts say that Putin was expecting Ukraine to fall within a week or two (at most) and for his troops to march in victorious. Instead, his troops ran into a determined resistance who fought back well.
Now, it's true that the U.S. and many other countries have sent aid in the form of weapons to the fighters in Ukraine. And although the forces are way outnumbered it hasn't just been the “official” forces that have been giving the Russian troops problems. Little old ladies have been making...and in some cases, throwing Molotov Cocktails at Russian tanks. Citizens have been getting their licks in when and where they could. In short, the citizens and the defending forces are the same people. It's been an amazing thing to see. I suspect that this, not waving political banners for this or that candidate, is what real patriotism looks like
Some Americans think we should be doing more. Others think less. Personally, while I would like to see us do more but I understand why we aren't and agree that might not be a good idea.
Putin is the man calling the shots in Russia and his decision making doesn't seem to be very rational as of late. We know he's sitting on a stockpile of nukes of all different sizes and capacities. We also know he has chemical and biological weapons. He has not ruled out using any of these and so we need to think long and hard before we push him into any corners where he feels he has should take his best shot.
Meanwhile, I hope Americans are watching the people of Ukraine carefully. What the Russians are doing is trying to steal a country. It's tyranny and an attack on freedom.
What the people of the Ukraine are doing is patriotism in it's purest form.
I hope we can all see the distinctions.