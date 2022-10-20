Moore Sensational in Win

The Brunswick High School varsity football team got off to a great start in the first quarter on their way to a 46-14 thrashing of Franklin at home on Thursday night.
The win was a big one for the Bulldogs who got a sensational game from senior standout Aaron Moore who accounted for all seven touchdowns in the game by rushing for four, passing for two and returning an interception for a score. He rushed for 115 yards, passed for 115 yards and recorded 10 tackles in the contest.
He was everywhere it seemed on Thursday night and the victory was much needed for Brunswick who came into the week 10th in the Class 2, Region A points standings.
Brunswick will look to take advantage of their bye this week before a big matchup with Sussex-Central HS on October 28.
Brunswick Academy also continued its great play with a 66-18 win over Southampton Academy last week. The win improved the Vikings to 7-1 on the campaign as they prepare for a road date as Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot on Friday.
The news was not as good for Mecklenburg on Friday as they fell 22-6 at Sussex-Central High School.
Coming out of the bye week, the Phoenix were still dealing with several injuries to key players.
The younger players on the team are playing hard but penalties and turnovers were just too much to overcome in the road loss.
The Phoenix will look to get back on track when they return home on Friday night to battle with Madison County in their inaugural homecoming game.
The Mountaineers fell to 4-3 on the season after dropping a 42-14 decision to Strasburg last week.
XC Competes in Martinsville
The Mecklenburg County HS cross-country squad competed in a Piedmont District meet in Martinsville last week as Olivia Hayes earned a Top 15 finish for Phoenix, coming in 14th place with a time of 24:39.88.
Isabella Beatty finished 21st for Mecklenburg while Grace Castle finished 26th in the race.
Conner Malone led the boys’ team, finishing in 25th place with a time of 19:40.69 while Nicholas Vaughan finished 35th with a time of 20:32.03.
Weekend Football Scores
Sussex-Central 22
Mecklenburg 6
Brunswick 46
Franklin 14
Brunswick Academy 66
Southampton Academy 18
Lunenburg 47
Prince Edward 6
Southampton 24
Greensville 16
Broadwater 42
Kenston Forest 20
Buckingham 49
Nottoway 0
George Washington 24
Halifax 21