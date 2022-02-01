Letter to the Editor: A Time to Reconsider

I was grateful to read the article entitled “Anniversary Headcount” written by Jeff Oakes of South Boston, VA, printed in the Gazette Virginian “Letters to the Editor”, Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He remarkably said what is truth and reality and what many are fearful to write or speak about. There’s been so much confusion, anger and resentment the last couple of years which has caused great division. Governor Northam in a January 12, 2022 article stated emphatically that it is the unvaccinated that are causing the problem with the virus. These statements have been parroted so many times that the populace actually believes them. This has caused many, as Jeff Oakes stated, to be scorned, ridiculed, fired from their jobs and assaulted by liberal elites and the media.
Also, I was grateful to read in the Southside Messenger, January 13-19, 2022, editor Averett Jones’ writing of Mass Formation Psychosis and in this article talked about Dr. Robert Malone’s recently appearing on the Dave Rubin show to discuss this. Dr. Malone was immediately discredited, and chastised. His biography no longer appears on Wikipedia. The excerpt from the interview can be read: https://nehls.house.gov/posts/joe-rogan-experience-1757-dr-robert-malone-md-full-transcript. Near the end of this interview, Dr. Malone said “Mass Formation Psychosis occurs when society becomes decoupled from each other and has a free floating anxiety and the sense that things don’t make sense. Then the attention gets focused on some small event, one small point. They literally become hypnotized by someone they feel has authority and can be led anywhere.”
Lastly, I am grateful for the email I received from Children’s Health Defense allowing me to view and read Robert Kennedy, Jr.’s historic speech at Lincoln Memorial .in which he spoke in front of more than 30,000 people at the “Defeat the Mandates” rally Sunday January 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. This was a speech calling for an end to vaccine mandates, government overreach and censorship, and to fortify democracy against intrusive technologies. This speech can be seen at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-speech-defeat-the-mandates/ A quick summary of this speech sent to me by a friend who viewed this follows: There is 1000% risk of death for people over 78 who catch Covid. You have 21% chance of dying within 6 months of taking the vaccine with a 500% increase in having a heart attack. We weren’t told that children have a statiscally zero risk. Pfizer is the only company with a license. If you have no license you don’t have to report the data from your vaccines (sickness, injury or death). VAERS is only reporting 1% of all injuries and it goes on to mention more manipulation of data and big government is behind it. The vaccine is now in the marketplace and the data confirm that people are dying of heart attacks. As Steve Kirsch said, there’s been a million injuries recorded in VAERS and 20,000 deaths, more deaths than all vaccines combined for the last 36 years.
Let’s wake up to the call for independence!
Alice Russell
Randolph, VA