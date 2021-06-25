Animal Tracks: Family gathering

By last year at this time there were maybe half a dozen raccoon families hanging around our house. It was pretty common to go out to feed the cats in the morning and find the cats along with three or four mama raccoons with several babies in tow, waiting patiently and politely for breakfast.
If I went out in the afternoon to sit out on the porch to enjoy whatever slight breeze was blowing in the evening shade, odds were good that one or two of the families would come up to wait for me to toss out dinner for the cats. It was actually hard to spend any time outside without getting at least a glimpse of several raccoons.
I enjoyed their company. Raccoons, especially babies, are amazingly cute. They’re also very smart and funny.
In most years the mama raccoons show up fairly early in the spring. They’d eat fast and then hurry back to their babies. Gradually, as the weeks went by, they’d start bringing the babies along. By the end of June, it would be like the family was going out for a picnic.
The cats who also spend their time hanging around our yard never seemed to mind the raccoons.
When the raccoons started turning out in big numbers, Cheryl worried that they might attack the cats. It didn’t happen. The only “fight” I ever saw between cats and coons came one afternoon when one of the cats decided one of the coons was getting too close to her pile of food. It wasn’t much of a fight, though. The cat used the raccoon’s face for a punching bag. The raccoon took a few steps back and let kitty’s food alone.
Usually, though, the cats and coons have had a “live and let live” policy. They all show up, keep their distance from each other, eat and seem intent on ignoring each other.
This spring, I only saw two confirmed mama coons. One of them was a skinny little thing who looked like she’d had a rough winter. The other was in better shape but stopped coming after coming up for just a few meals.
The one raccoon we see most often is a young male who shows up nearly every morning and afternoon and is super friendly. Cheryl introduced us one morning when she opened the door to leave for work and he decided to come in to visit. I got him turned around and he never made it into the house but Cheryl wasn’t overly impressed. Since then, I go out first in the morning and feel everyone on the porch before she leaves. It helps keep the peace and cuts down on the sound of Cheryl screaming in the morning.
I really have no idea of why the number of raccoons has dropped off so drastically this year but I don’t rule out that they’ll make a return. If not this year, maybe next year.
We do have the traditional addition of new kittens this year. The calico who showed up as a stray a few years back has become a fixture and when she started suddenly getting huge a few months ago, we knew what was coming.
Cali had...and hid...her kittens for quite awhile. I finally found them in the hay barn and was pleased to see a pretty yellow kitten, a beautiful gray kitten with white feet and a white spot on his face and a pretty little calico who looks like her mama.
As the kittens grew, Cali began bringing them our and around us. They’re still a little skittish...they haven’t quite decided what to think of us humans. But slowly, they’re getting used to us and now come up on the porch to dine with the big cats.
Now and then the cats, and the kittens, wander out into the horse pasture. The horses seem to be aware of the company and appear to take pains to avoid stepping on them.
It’s kind of nice to see the animals getting along so well together. What a shame people aren’t as smart.