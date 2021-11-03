Letter to the Editor: Goode acquitted

To the editor,
A jury trial, Commonwealth v. Dezachtre Goode, ended yesterday in acquittal on 3 felony charges: rape, abduction with intent to defile, and breaking and entering with intent to commit rape. The offense date was 12/19/2018. The defendant, Dezachtre Goode, a Black man from Kenbridge, Virginia, had been held at Meherrin River Regional Jail since his arrest on 12/20/2018 for these charges, which were alleged by a white woman. Mr Goode was represented by the public defender's office, Deputy Public Defender Elizabeth Hurt and Assistant Public Defender Elizabeth Blair Trent, after taking over the case from Buddy Ward, Chief Public Defender, who retired earlier this year.
After three days of evidence and argument, a jury of 12 citizens of Mecklenburg County unanimously found to acquit Mr Goode of all charges. The Commonwealth moved to poll the jury after the verdict was read and the jury of 7 men, 5 women all confirmed their decision to acquit of all charges. The evidence they considered included five Commonwealth witnesses, one defense witness, two videos of statements, 79 power-point slides of messages between the complaining witness and the defendant, a medical report, and a Department of Forensic Sciences report. The jury deliberated for approximately one hour and ten minutes on a case that held Mr Goode incarcerated for almost 3 years.
Elizabeth Blair Trent,
Lunenburg County