Animal Tracks: A slight hangup

A few weeks ago I was on the phone talking with my wife when my phone suddenly died on me.
I couldn’t really complain about it. I bought the phone used five or six years ago and it served me very well...until suddenly it didn’t.
I’m not one of these folks who swaps out phones every year or two. I don’t feel an overwhelming need to have the very latest or fanciest cell phone.
The phone I’d been using for the last five or six years was one I bought used for a good price. It was a year or two old when I got it but it was a nice phone with a decent size screen. Screen size is important for me because my eyes aren’t the best in the world. And, the phone was was fast enough to do everything I wanted it to do. I was perfectly happy with it.
For a long time, I resisted getting a smart phone. I just wanted a phone to make and receive phone calls. Of course, like most people, once I broke down and got a smart phone, I found myself using it for a lot more than just calls.
Basically, a smart phone does a lot of the same things a computer or a tablet can do. The big difference is that it’s small enough to carry around in a pocket. These days I use my phone to keep up with my email, surfing the internet and catching the latest news. My phone has replaced my MP3 music player and my e-book reader. I can watch TV on the thing. I’ve used the camera on my phone to take pictures for the paper. It isn’t exactly my favorite use but in a pinch, I’ve even hooked up a wireless keyboard and used my phone for writing, All things considered, our phones just might be the most versatile thing we own.
That doesn’t mean I’m about to spend a fortune for a phone. Although I use my phone for a lot of things, none of the things I use it for take a lot of power. I can get by perfectly well with a fairly modest phone.
Besides, I’m now retired, on a fixed income and I have to be more careful about what I buy.
Some of the high-end phones today go for $1200 or $1500. Personally, I wouldn’t pay that for a phone even if I could afford it. After shopping around for a week or two I found a deal with the same company I have internet service with. They offered a decent new phone with a fairly big screen and long battery life and the same level of service as I’d had, all for a little less than I’d been paying.
To keep my old number I had to call my old provider and inform them I was leaving and get a little information from them. Strangely enough, my old company didn’t want me to leave and when I explained the situation, the lady offered me discounts, breaks on new phones and nearly everything else she could think of to get me to stay. She almost made it sound as if the company would’t survive if I left. I didn’t quite believe that, however.
It’s a little funny. They were the first company I checked when I started shopping around and they didn’t have any really good offers. Suddenly, she was willing to offer me the world after I said I was leaving.
About ten minutes after I talked with the lady, my old company they ported my number to the new company. I’ve been on the new service for more than a week and I haven’t seen any problems or issues. In fact, I’ve seen no difference in the service, speed or call quality. I suppose that makes sense because both companies are using the exact same network and cell towers and that isn’t uncommon.
If you weren’t aware of it, there are a lot of companies selling cell phone service in the U.S. but there are actually only three major national carriers now, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile/Sprint. (There were four but T-Mobile and Sprint recently merged.) Many of the other companies you might know about are “MVNO’s”, companies that don’t really own their own networks but “piggyback” on one or more of the big three. To make things even more complicated the four big companies have their own “budget” brands and there are some smaller, regional providers.
The cell market can be confusing and complicated.
If you’re looking to lower your cell bill, it’s not hard to do but it is a good idea to do your homework and see whose network you’re going to be using, what (if any) restrictions the resellers has in place and decide whether it’s a decent deal or if you should keep looking. The first thing to look at is their coverage area. A really cheap price for cell service isn’t a good deal if they have spotty service in your area.
If you’re at all like me, you’ve come to rely on cell phone service but I don’t mind doing a little homework to make sure I’m not spending a lot more money than I absolutely have to.