Don’t Take My Word For It

I want to once again thank editors for running my column each week. You or they may not agree with me on every issue, but the column does give insight into my thought process.
Having written that, I ask you not to take my word for any fact I offer. I would rather you do the needed research to discover the truth. Too often, when people hear or read something in the news, assume that it is true. That is a problem that our nation faces currently. Untruths and half truths are offered as facts, then repeated as sources for others to spread as fact. I have found it is much wiser to dissect what the media offers and then go to unbiased sources to determine the true facts.
Whenever I put statistics in a column, I do exactly that. I seldom include those sources because of lack of space to cite the data. However, I encourage you to do the same. It is relatively easy if you have access to the internet. When I wrote about Covid a few weeks back, I went to the government websites of the federal and state. Often, the issue is not so much what is offered by the media but rather what is emphasized or not included in a story. Sometimes it is an issue of what statistics and wording is used. These factors can make matching competing stories harder to reconcile, but if you dig you can. As an example, we know that in Virginia through August 20th, no one under 10 has died of Covid, while at the same time nationally several under the age of 5 die every year from Influenza. Conversely, news headlines often tell us how many new quarantines are occurring all around, but they almost never tell us how many actually got Covid or how serious the cases were. Consider doing research and reach your own conclusion.
Keeping Up With Campaigns
Candidates sometimes reach out to supporters differently than they do to the electorate at large. A perfect case in point is one delegate who sent out a fundraising letter to constituents saying the following: “Nationally, at the state level, and locally, we are seeing Democrats make real change happen”. This is certainly a true statement, but considering the mess currently in Washington, is this really what the electorate wants? With rising murder rates in most every urban community caused by efforts to handcuff law enforcement, does that make any one feel safer? With school bureaucrats and some school boards trying to keep racial issues front and center by such things as Critical Race Theory, are parents happier than they were. Likewise, does forcing transgender issues into sports and school restrooms give parents comfort in keeping them in our public schools?
On the national level, do American citizens believe that on the international front, President Biden has made anyone safer as he left fellow citizens to fend for themselves in Afghanistan? Similarly, do they believe world peace is more likely as we have offended allies and emboldened our adversaries? Are citizens happy that the Speaker of the House is more focused on revenge and spending our children and grandchildren into overwhelming national debt that will cripple our economy and end any hope of a brighter future?
Are families happy that uncontrolled government spending is driving inflation faster than incomes are rising? Are seniors trusting that their Social Security and pensions will keep up with that inflation?
Each of you will have to decide if they are better off now.
In my opinion, if we, the voters, don’t start acting as the adults in the room, our future will be bleak. If law enforcement does not regain control of our cities, we will all be in danger. To regain the upper hand in the war with gangs, we must treat officers with respect so that we can recruit the numbers that we need. We must act at the state and local level to return our schools to their proper role of educating our young people focused on success.
In Washington, we must take the House and the Senate away from those that try to mislead people by buying their votes at the cost of the future of future generations.
We love to hear from you! You can reach us at Sen.Ruff@verizon.net, 434-374-5129, or P.O. Box 332, Clarksville, VA 23927.