It’s that wonderful time of year, just after Thanksgiving but just before the Christmas rush really gets started. My doctors have decided that this would be a perfect time for me to have all those pesky tests done that they take such delight in ordering.
I’m supposed to go in this week for a follow-up to my eye surgery earlier this fall. That went pretty well with the only complication being that I was seeing double during recovery. That made driving an interesting experience but thankfully, it’s been gradually improving so I don’t expect anything major to come out of that visit.
I am, however, going in this week for a few of routine tests where the doctors poke and prod around, ask all sorts of embarrassing questions and generally leave your dignity in shreds.
The tests aren’t really surgery. At least they don’t require you to stay in the hospital overnight but for some reason, the procedures are considered surgery anyway.
The tests aren’t really a big deal, just the sort of things they do to you when you start getting older.
The first test on the hit parade this week is something called an endoscopy which, as I understand it, consists of shoving a camera down your throat so they can look around to see what they can find.
The second “big” test is similar to the endoscopy but they don’t shove the camera down your throat.
I just hope they wash off the camera between uses.
These kinds of tests are necessary and even if they’re not all big on dignity, I suppose it beats the old days when the only way to look around inside a patient was to go for full surgery.
I’ve had a couple of these types of tests before, including a bronchoscopy in which they shove a camera down your windpipe and look around inside your lungs.
These tests are not pleasant but I can testify that (so far) I’ve never experienced any pain regarding these bodily invasions. They make sure you don’t feel a thing.
In the instructions they give you before they do these things, they tell you, “You will receive IV sedation during the procedure” and warns you to bring a responsible adult with you who can drive you home because, they say, you will not be able to drive. They aren’t kidding. Right after they get you in the procedure room, they slip you a mickey and before you know it you’re cruising along at 60,000 feet and feeling absolutely no pain.
The last time I let them near me to take pictures of my insides, I don’t remember coming to in the recovery room, getting in the car, the ride home or anything else. I slept all day, all night and well into the next evening. I do remember I was amazingly hungry when I finally woke up.
You’re not allowed to eat anything the day before and the day of the procedures. Luckily, for some reason, they consider coffee a “clear liquid” and if I have to, I can survive for several days with nothing but coffee.
Given a choice, I’d much rather be decking the halls and decorating the tree than hanging around a hospital, waiting to be poked and prodded.