A Thriller

There are no easy wins on the hardwood in the Piedmont District and that was the case again on Friday evening when Magna Vista HS came to town to battle with Mecklenburg County in Baskerville.
While Mecklenburg was clearly the more talented and deeper team, the Warriors hung around and took a 60-59 lead on a 3-point play with under 10 seconds to play
The Phoenix did not panic and Derrion Brooks took the ball the length of the court and was fouled on a shot at the rim with 3.4 seconds left.
Brooks calmly knocked down both free-throws to seal the 61-60 victory in front of an excited crowd in Baskerville.
The win improved Mecklenburg to 3-2 in the district as they continue to fight for a regional berth.
The beat will continue this week as Mecklenburg was scheduled to play at Tunstall HS on Tuesday night and will entertain Heritage out of Lynchburg on Wednesday.
The Mecklenburg varsity girls meanwhile dropped a pair of games last week to stay winless on the campaign.
The Lady Phoenix were scheduled to entertain Tunstall on Tuesday evening and will welcome Altavista on Thursday.
The Brunswick High School varsity boys and girls meanwhile returned to the court on Monday with a road date at Windsor HS. The Bulldogs will play host to Surry HS on Wednesday and travel to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School on Friday.
The date circled on the calendar for Brunswick fans is next Wednesday when the Bulldogs travel to Franklin for a big tilt between the district leaders.
KJ Joins Elusive Club
Congrats to former Park View HS standout Keldon Johnson on qualifying for an elusive club after he joined Tim Duncan and David Robinson as the only players in San Antonio Spurs history to record 3,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in less than 200 games.
Though the Spurs are struggling this season, Johnson is playing well and averaging 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.