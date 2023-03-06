A Tough Row to Hoe

There is no question the John Marshall High School boys basketball team is very talented, an understatement really, considering they are the No. 1 ranked high-school team in the country.
Those lofty rankings are usually reserved for top prep programs that plays a national schedule and brings in talent from all over the country such as IMG, Oak Hill Academy or Montverde Academy.
But there is no denying that Coach Ty White has established an elite program at John Marshall.
The Justices have senior Dennis Parker, Jr., who will play at North Carolina State University next season as well as 6-8 freshman Latrell Allmond who could end up as the top national recruit in the Class of 2026, plus several other Division 1 prospects including Jason Rivera on the roster.
JM cruised through the Class 2, Region A playoffs by outscoring their three opponents 341-139 including picking up a 113-51 win over Brunswick in the regional title game on Friday night.
I thought the Bulldogs played with a lot of heart as did the Brunswick girls in their loss to the John Marshall.
The Lady Justices also have several Division 1 prospects on their roster including 6-3 East Carolina commit Jaedyn Cook.
I have seen a lot of media posts this weekend questioning how JM has been able to establish such an elite program.
The Jayem boys are the two-time defending Class 2 state champions and are a big favorite to win it this year for a third time.
The short answer to the question is that the JM boys and girls teams are both well stacked with talented athletes and they have an outstanding coaching staff as well.
I know the VHSL has vetted the program so they have to be following the established guidelines.
Schools in Virginia are grouped together for athletics based on enrollment and John Marshall qualifies as a Class 2 school.
As Brunswick coach Charreko Walker said recently, “They are as good as advertised. Unfortunately for us, they are a 2A school.”
The Brunswick boys and girls teams will now turn their sights to their state quarterfinal contests on Friday night.
A win there would advance both teams to the Final 4 of the Class 2 state tournament where the opponent for both teams will no doubt be John Marshall again.
At this point, all you can do is play your best and see where the chips fall.
Best wishes to both teams!