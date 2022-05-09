Animal Tracks: Extremes

I was the fat kid in school. I never got to the point where I was grotesquely overweight but I was (to be polite) a bit on the hefty side. Every year when we'd go shopping for school clothes, I'd wind up having to select stuff from the “husky” rack. That always embarrassed me. Of course, it didn't bother me enough to do anything to change it, it just bothered me and I still remember that feeling.
Through the years, I just keep on keeping on and it finally came to a point 6 or 7 years ago.
My doctors at UVA had been telling me that I might think about trying to get rid of a few extra pounds and (as usual) I agreed I should. I didn't do anything about it but I did agree with them. And then two things happened. I started having some health issues that I didn't care for and (2) I broke the 200 pound mark...not by much but just hitting 200 shocked me out of my socks. I could no longer it into my jeans and was now over 40 inches in the waist. I decided to get serious about dropping some weight.
I didn't do anything crazy. I just started paying attention to what and how I ate and drank.
My wife used to get a bit irritated with me because I constantly grazed between meals...snacking was too mild a term. If I sat down with a bag of chips or cookies, I didn't set the bag down till it was empty. I'd wash the chips down with a Coke and chase it with a Mt. Dew. All things considered I'm surprised I didn't weigh more than I did.
Cutting out the junk food and the soft drinks wasn't that hard to do. I supposed I missed it for awhile but it didn't last long. When I felt the urge for a snack, I'd usually go for a handful of grapes or a banana. Shortly, I found I didn't miss the junk food too much. Now, I don't miss it at all.
It's a similar situation with meals. After cutting back on the sheer amount of food I used to shove through my body, I find I don't need (and can't handle) the extra large portions (and sometimes second helpings) I used to eat.
I didn't become an exercise freak but I did break out an old stationary bike and tried to put in a little time each day.
If all of this sounds fairly simple and straight forward, it was. But, it worked. The pounds began to come off and by the time I went back to UVA for my next check-up, I had dropped about 30 pounds.
I expected my doctors to be pleased...maybe even congratulate me. That didn't happen. Instead, they told me they were “concerned” about my “sudden unexplained weight loss” and wanted to check me for this and that to make sure I wasn't suffering from malnutrition. So, I explained that it wasn't “unexplained” at all and I fully intended to shed some pounds and that I planned to keep right on doing it till I got to a “healthy” size. As a side note, most of those health issues began to fade. Being overweight, it seems, was a key factor in many of them.
Since then, I've adjusted to my new eating habits and although I know I used to eat constantly, I don't understand for the life of me how I did it. Today I can open a bag of chips, grab a handful and let it go at that. I seldom bother, though, because I find my tastes have changed considerably. I no longer care much for chips, or most other junk foods. I can take it or leave it and most of the time I just leave it.
Over the last few years I dropped from a 40 plus size jean to a 38 waist, then a 36, then a 34, all the way down to a 30. And now, the 30's have started getting a bit loose.
When I last went to UVA a couple of months ago, my doctors decided that my weight was too low. (It's the first time I've ever been accused of that in my life). They want me to try and put on a bit of the weight I've dropped and so, I've been trying to adjust my eating habits again. It hasn't been all that easy because vice takes practice. Strangely enough, I find it much harder to put on weight than I ever did trying to take it off. They key is that I'm trying to do it in a healthy, intelligent way.
I don't want anyone to think I'm making fun of anyone or that I'm suffering from an eating disorder. They are both too serious to joke about.