Animal Tracks

When I was in high school, I caught a little flack for my “lack of school spirit.” It all started at a mandatory pep rally all students were required to attend. Some of my teachers and officials...and a few of my fellow students...did not think I showed enough enthusiasm for our team, school spirit or pride in my school.
I didn't mean any harm but I didn't argue with them. That fact is that I had absolutely no interest in sports. I didn't play football or baseball or basketball. I played guitar, period. Cheering for a sports team just isn't who I was or am.
As for the rest, I didn't see where going to one school or another was a reason for being proud any more than having brown hair or being right handed was a reason to be proud. I didn't ask for brown hair or to be right handed, it just happened. Where I went to school was pretty much the same deal.
The main thing that determined where we went to school was where we lived. I happened to live in Chase City and we generally went to Bluestone and that was just the way it was...nothing to be proud of or ashamed of. If I lived in South Hill I would have gone to Park View. If I lived in Halifax, I would have gone to Halifax High.
With all of that being said, over the past few months I've found myself feeling a little nostalgic about Bluestone.
I covered the debates, the various proposals, the infighting and the political posturing leading up the to consolidation of schools and the planning for a new high school-middle school complex. I agreed with almost all of the arguments for combining the schools and the benefits the students would get from the deal. I still do but...
Since I'm no longer covering our area, I haven't kept up with all the latest developments but, if everything goes as originally planned, this is the last year there will be a Bluestone or a Park View. Of course, I knew that was going to happen but somehow, now that it's looming down on us, it feels, well, different. The realization that this is the last year the Marching Barons will march in a Christmas Parade sort of brought it all home to me.
Bluestone was already an institution when I started school there. I won't give away the year but I remember very well going to Bluestone to sign up before classes started and I remember the first day of classes. I remember us waiting at the bus stop at Harris Exxon and later at Fitz Motor Co. I remember getting to school that first day and wondering “now what?”
Of course, the strangeness work off quickly and we learned our way around. Soon, it just became routine.
I wasn't the greatest scholar at Bluestone. There were a lot of things I was interested in. Unfortunately, they had very little to do with school. It soon dawned on me that every hour I spent on school work was an hour less I could spend doing the things that did interest me and I quickly became something of an expert at figuring out just how little I could do and still pass.
For the most part, I got along with my teachers, or some of them, anyway. In fact, I became friends with several of them and we remain semi-in-touch to this day.
I can't say that all of the teachers at Bluestone at that time were any better as teachers than I was as a student. I realized that many of them were simply no more interested than I was.
I came to regret that a few years later and realized I had made a mistake. To make up for it, I decided to give college a shot. I'm pleased to report that this time I made a decent student and did well. Even more surprising was the fact that I honestly enjoyed every minute of it. I wished I’d realized that years earlier.
Bluestone was not perfect. The new consolidated school won't be perfect, either. It is designed, however, to give students more of what they need now and prepare them for the changed world we live in.
Even with it's faults, and mine faults as well, Bluestone was an important part of my life for four years and if I didn't pay a lot of attention to classes, I still learned a lot about life there. And, I look at it with more fondness now than I would have believed possible.
Southside Virginia is going to be a little different place without Bluestone and Park View.