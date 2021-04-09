It was a quiet Easter Weekend at our house.
I got up early on Saturday and drove to Halifax for my second Covid shot. It went even faster and smoother than my first shot three weeks ago.
I had to park a way from the school because obviously, they were doing a brisk business. I had no sooner than gotten out of my car when a charming lady pulled up in a golf cart to offer me a ride right up to the front door. I walked up to the registration desk, pulled out my vaccine card and drivers permit and less than a minute later, I was sitting at one of the vaccination stations in the gym, rolling up my shirt sleeve. The young lady asked me a few medical questions, gave me a quick jab, filled out my card and directed me over to the waiting area where I could sit for 15 minutes to make sure there was no acute reaction to the shot. Fifteen minutes later, I headed back to my car. Stepping outside, there was another golf cart to take me back.
I made a stop or two in South Boston and headed back home.
According to news reports, we’re right now at about 3 million vaccinations per day in this country. If every place has their act together as well as they do at Halifax High, I can believe it.
Each year since my transplant in 2006, my doctors at Uva have recommended (insisted) that I get a flu shot. I don’t argue with them. They are, after all, the experts and have the education and the years of experience to know what they’re doing. I usually end up with a slightly sore arm and maybe 24 hours of feeling a bit out of sorts. For about 24 hours I have a slight headache and feel a bit achey. Generally, I just take things easy and the next day I’m fine.
That was how it was with my second Covid shot.
By Saturday afternoon, I had a very slight headache and felt achey and tired. I popped a couple of Tylenol and kicked back in front of the TV. And that was the routine I followed for the rest of Saturday and on Sunday. I never actually felt ill, just not up to 100 percent.
On Monday morning I woke up feeling fine. All in all, it wasn’t any worse than getting the flu shot.
I wasn’t worried about any of this, nor even surprised. All of the experts say that a certain number of people are going to have these “mild” symptoms and given my experience with the flu vaccine, I half way expected it. And that was why I did most of of my “Saturday chores” on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning before I went to Halifax. I even told Cheryl that I was going to clear my weekend to sort of take things easy and that was exactly what I did. Cheryl understood perfectly. She also felt a little less than 100 percent the day after her second shot.
Basically, we celebrated Easter last weekend, going to Richmond and seeing the kids. Risks were low. Cheryl had her last shot more than a month ago. I had already had my first shot. Carrie and Paul, both kids and Cheryl and I kept our masks on and (mostly) kept to our social distancing. Hugs were held to a minimum.
If all of this sounds like less than the family visit we’d normally have, I can’t argue the point. I can say that I’d much rather have a family visit like we used to have, lots of playing with the kids, roughhousing and laughing. But until we get back to something more like normal, I’d rather have a more subdued get together that than to jump the gun and take a chance on having the kids come down with the virus because we weren’t careful enough.