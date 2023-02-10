No School Cuts. Period!

First and foremost, I can tell you that our school district will NOT see any cuts. Period. What happened was a plain old human error.
Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to
school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in the amount that schools expected to receive from the state.
Considering this error, I want to be very clear: Not one school division will see budgetary cuts. In fact, Virginia is in a financial situation that allows us to expand our investments in our schools while resolving the funding error through the budget process. House Republicans are committed to sending more money to our schools – not less – to ensure students and teachers have the resources they need to succeed.
The Department of Education made a mistake when they told schools how to calculate the amount of money they can expect from the state.
School divisions planned on that amount, building their budgets around a collective $200 million more than they were scheduled to receive.
Rather than run to the TV cameras like our Democratic colleagues did, our House team, led by our Appropriations Chair started looking for answers and solutions.
And the bottom line is that, while this was an error, it didn't take place in an economic vacuum.
There’s a significant amount of new sales tax money for our school systems in the budget amendments submitted by the Governor.
For the current fiscal year, that’s $90.5 million, which more than covers the overestimate of $58.1 million.
In the next fiscal year, schools will get an additional $77.5 million, and the Governor has proposed an additional $441.0 million in his amendments.
The Governor has written to the General Assembly and asked us to get this fixed, and we’re going to do it in the budget process over the next few weeks.
Let me say it again: our school system is NOT going to see any cuts because of this Department of Education error.
Republicans fight for your lights.
Keeping the lights on' shouldn't be a controversial political position, but with Virginia Democrats, it is.
Democrats have and continue to put their environmental vision ahead of everything else, including the economy, jobs, and even the ability to keep Virginians warm in the winter.
Under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, everything takes a back seat to fighting global warming, including the reliability of our power grid, and the ability of working families to afford their power bills.
Republicans understand that we need power even when the sun doesn’t shine, or the wind doesn’t blow.
Republicans also know that our grid won't be ready to switch to 100 percent electric cars by 2035, which is one reason we're pushing to decouple our policy from California.
At the bottom line, any policy that leaves people freezing in the dark is a bad policy. We're going to ensure that doesn't happen to Virginians.
Republicans want to make your life easier.
When the Commonwealth is running a multi-billion-dollar surplus, it's clear that Virginians are being overtaxed.
By cutting the personal income tax rate, doubling the standard deduction, and creating lower taxes for small businesses, we can make life a little easier for hard-working families.
In addition, these cuts will make Virginia more competitive in the global economy, making it more likely that our Commonwealth's economy will attract more high-paying jobs and more investment.
But we're doing more than just cutting taxes. We're working to reduce the regulatory burden that slows economic growth.
We're working to ensure that Virginians can buy the cars they want, not the EVs that California says they must. We're working on legislation that will help students stay out of crippling college debt.
We have already passed several key pieces of legislation to reduce your tax burden and ensure you keep more of your hard-earned money in your pockets. This week, we advanced more legislation that will lower costs and provide additional financial relief.
Virginia is fortunate enough to be in a strong financial situation that enables us to take care of essential services while returning money back to where it belongs – the taxpayers.
Last week, every House Republican, including myself, voted to do just that by passing HB 2138 & HB 2319 that provides over $1 billion in tax relief over the next two years in addition to raising the standard deduction. I was a Co-Patron on HB 2138.
As families and small businesses struggled to overcome record inflation levels over the past year, House Republicans came to Richmond with a plan to provide immediate tax relief and make everyday costs more affordable. I am happy to report that we are making significant progress to fulfill that commitment.
Republicans are advancing HB 1782 to lower prescription costs by ensuring savings from prescription rebates are passed directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter.
This proposal will make healthcare more affordable without adding unnecessary regulatory burdens or taxpayer expenses. Voters told us they need help to make their lives more affordable, and Republicans are focused on doing just that.
We're also working on legislation that will ensure local governments are transparent when rising property values create a stealth tax hike on homeowners.
Update on Getting Virginia away from California.
Virginians should have the freedom to purchase a car that fits their budget. House Republicans passed and I strongly supported HB 1378 to make that a reality by disconnecting us from California emissions mandates that would have forced Virginians to purchase electric vehicles in the very near future. Virginia should stay as far away as possible from any ideas coming out of California.
In many cases, electric vehicles are simply too expensive and impractical due to a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure, especially in Southside. The passage of HB 1378 ensures Virginians – rather than California bureaucrats – can make their own financial decisions.
This week in Richmond
I was delighted to meet with Superintendent Chip Jones & Assistant Principal Andrew Hoyt from Cumberland County Public Schools; Superintendent Paul Nichols, & School Board Members Wanda Bailey & Gloria Smith from Mecklenburg County Public Schools and Amy McClure from Lunenburg County Public Schools. I also had the privilege of meeting Dr. Larry Stimpert, President of Hampton-Sydney College. My office also welcomed Georgia Banks from Suicide Prevention, and Mr. Will Dalton with Lawrenceville Distributing.
I appreciate those who contact my office and hope you will continue to reach out when we can be of assistance. The best way to contact me is via email at DelTWright@house.virginia.gov or by calling 804.698.1161. You can also send mail to PO Box 1323, Victoria, Virginia 23974.