Animal Tracks: Playing Tommy Tedesco's Guitar

When Ronnie Spector died last month, one of the most distinctive singers from the 1960's was silenced. Ms. Spector was the lead singer for the Ronnettes. Their 1963 recording “Be My Baby” generally shows up on any list of the greatest pop-rock tunes ever recorded. Brian Wilson, resident genius with the Beach Boys considered it as simply the very greatest pop-rock tune ever recorded. Period.
The song was written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich and Phil Spector who also produced the song. He also married Ronnie.
Phil Spector was, at the time, on a roll as not only the hottest record producer in the country with a long string of successful hits. He was a talented man with a knack for what would sell. He was also considered something of a control freak called all the shots. He picked the songs, who would sing them, approved arrangements, selected the musicians who would play on the records and just about every other aspect of his acts lives. Some folks said that he also had a dark and violent side and in the 90's, he was charged and convicted of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson. He died in a California prison of Covid early last year.
In the summer of 1963, however, he was at the top of his game as a producer and Be My Baby was his biggest hit up to that point.
For the Be My Baby sessions, Spector hired members of The Wrecking Crew to lay down the basic tracks.
The Wrecking Crew was not really a band. They were a handful of some of the “first-call” studio musicians working in LA at the time. The list included a handful of keyboard players, maybe a dozen guitar players, half a dozen bass players, maybe half a dozen drummers. Horn players...and so on. Producers knew than any combination of members of The Wrecking Crew could come in and deliver.
Members of The Wrecking Crew who were hired for the basic Be My Baby session included guitarists Tommy Tedesco and Bill Pitman, Ray Pohlman and Jimmy Bond on bass, Hal Blaine on drums and Frank Capp on additional percussion. There was also a brass and sax section made up of the same caliber of players.
Studio musicians, even as distinguished as The Wrecking Crew were largely unknown in those days. They played on countless hit records covering just about every style of music you can name. They made good money but they never got a lot of public recognition. Guitarist Tommy Tedesco was the rare exception to that rule. The biggest reason for this is that Tedesco seemingly could play anything. In the 60's, he became known as THE most respected studio guitarist in the business and he played on albums and hit records from just about every artist in almost every style. That's Tedesco on Sinatra's now classic Strangers In the Night. It's also Tedesco on Zappa's Lumpy Gravy album. He worked with everyone from the Beach Boys to Joan Baez, the Monkees, Gary Lewis and the Playboys and literally hundreds of others. Throughout his career, it would have been difficult to listen to a radio for a few hours and not hear the man play.
In the 60's, he began branching out and doing sessions for movies, TV shows and jingles. It's Tedesco playing guitar on the theme from The Twilight Zone, Batman...and Bonanza...and all the fuzzy guitar parts from Green Acres and the iconic theme from Hawaii Five-0. He also worked on TV shows well into the 90's.
He also did a lot of parts in movies. That's Tedesco playing on the theme from MASH (both the TV show and the film). It's Tedesco playing on The Godfather, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the French Connection, Field of Dreams and almost every Elvis flick made in the 60's.
By the 70's, enough people were aware of Tedesco that he began doing “clinics” for guitar players. These were both instruction and entertaining. He also wrote a couple of semi-instructional books on making a living as a studio player and did a monthly column in Guitar Player Magazine on particular sessions he was on and how things really work in the studio. He still wasn't a world famous name but guitar players knew him. Most of us “borrowed” his material.
And all of this is leading up to how I happened to meet Tommy Tedesco and play his guitar.
Back during the early 80's I took a break from being a reporter and went to work in a guitar shop in Emporia. I didn't care for living in Emporia but I did enjoy the job.
One morning I noticed the Fender rep pull up in front of the store and on this day he had someone with him. As they got out of the car and the stranger reached in the back and pulled out a guitar case, I noticed he looked a little like Tedesco. About the time they got to the front door, I realized that the reason this guy looked like Tedesco was because it was Tedesco.
The Fender rep introduced us and we shook hands and I tried to think of something not too stupid to say. Seriously, what do you say to a legend? I'd been listening to this guy play since I was a kid.
For his part, Mr. Tedesco was totally at ease and friendly. He made small talk and chatted as if he was just a regular human being. Of course he was just a regular human being but he was also one of the most amazing guitarists on the planet. The boss was just as shocked as I was. Introductions were made and the four of us stood around talking for awhile.
It turned out that Tedesco was doing a clinic for Fender the next day at a large music shop in Richmond and the Fender rep thought we'd enjoy meeting him so they came by.
Tedesco, it seemed, was endorsing a new guitar by Fender and so without further ado, he opened the case he brought in and pulled out this absolutely beautiful arc-top guitar and shoved it in my hands. “See what you think,” he said.
What I thought was that the last thing I wanted was to show Tommy Tedesco my shortcomings as a guitar player. I played a few chords and a few licks and I was shocked. Yes, the guitar was certainly beautiful, a real work of art but this guitar was seriously hard to play.
In the guitar universe, “action” generally means how high off the fingerboard the strings set. Most players prefer the strings to sit pretty close to the fingerboard and most players I know prefer lighter strings. These things make the guitar easier and faster to play. Tedesco's guitar had some of the highest action I'd ever seen and the strings were these amazingly thick things you could likely tow a car with. Yet this was Tedesco's guitar and this was obviously the way he liked it. Not only that, he played it and made it look easy.
As quickly and as gracefully as I could, I shoved the guitar off to my boss...who liked his action a little higher than I did and his strings a little heavier. I was sort of relieved when I saw he was struggling with it as much as I had.
All in all, Tedesco and the rep were there for over hour. Tedesco was warm and friendly, answering questions, telling stories and joking around. He and the Fender rep invited us to the clinic in Richmond the next day. Naturally we accepted.
On Wednesday afternoon, we headed up and had only been in the store a few minutes when the owner, Don Warner, came up to us. We'd known Mr. Warner for years. The Fender rep came to greet us followed by Tedesco. He remembered our names, shook hands with us and made us feel welcome. It was, I thought, kind of cool. We stood there chatting for a few minutes before Tedesco moved on to meet and greet other folks.
The clinic was like reading one of his columns every month, or even more so. The man was a natural comedian and story teller. Very funny with a great sense of humor and very informative. For an hour and a half or so, we listened to this legendary player detail “real-life” in the studios and demonstrate how he came up with the licks that made him famous.
All too soon, the clinic wound down. Before we left, Tedesco and the Fender rep came up to us and thanked us for coming. We were the ones who should be thanking him and our Fender rep for inviting us. And of course, we did. We also thanked Don Warner and left to head back to Emporia and the normal routine.
But it was a really good experience and one I remember fondly. Tedesco was a legend and a guitar hero. He was considered the most recorded guitarist of all time. All of that is cool but what was even cooler is that he acted like just another guitar picker, not unlike the folks who fell up in the store every day.