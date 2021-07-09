Animal Tracks: Nearly Normal

The 4th of July this year was quite a bit different than last year. After most events were cancelled last year and citizens hunkered down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s amazing how much difference a year can make and this year we saw a return to near normal.
Most of the towns and organizations that sponsor celebrations or parades or fireworks were able to bring them back again this year. By all accounts accounts and the pictures that were shared on social media, the events were as popular as ever and drew big crowds.
I wasn’t aware of any particular sponsored “official” 4th of July events in Chase City over the weekend but there were lots of more informal get-togethers, cook-outs and private gatherings.
The big change is that this year, we have proven and effective vaccines against Covid. Those vaccines are available are available to citizens at no cost. And although it might surprise my friends, I give much of the credit to the previous administration.
True enough, I didn’t agree with much of the previous administration’s policies but they committed themselves to financing a big part of the costs of developing an effective vaccine and, they invested in several different companies with new methods of making the vaccines. They also made sure that the vaccine would be made available to citizens at no cost.
Of course, I also give the large pharma companies credit as well. Developing a new vaccine is usually a long, drawn out process that is usually measured in years. This one was developed in a matter of months.
I remain surprised that there are so many Americans who still call the vaccine “experimental” and refuse to take it. Granted, that argument made at least a little sense in the first month or two of the rollout for the new vaccine. During the first few months, however, literally millions of American’s did step forward to get their shots. With the number of American’s who have gotten the vaccine now, it’s hardly an “untested” vaccine. If there were tracking chips or any sort of major problems we’d all know it by now.
I’ve always gone out and covered 4th of July events but, of course, last year I laid low for the holiday. And, I’m afraid I did the same this year.
Certainly I’ve had both doses of the vaccine. Unfortunately, I’m an organ transplant recipient. Folks who have had organ transplants, and several other medical issues, are on drugs that suppress our immune system. That keeps our bodies from rejecting our transplanted organs but it also renders the vaccine pretty much ineffective. And so, it’s a good idea for folks like me to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands a lot and pray we don’t catch the virus.
It would be different if we had enough people vaccinated to provide so-called “heard immunity.” Folks like me could get back out and do the things “normal” people can do. Unfortunately we don’t have that and given the political views of a lot of people, it’s unlikely that we ever will.
Still, if you’re one of those people who haven’t been vaccinated, I would ask you to reconsider.
Even if the vaccine doesn’t allow folks like me to get back to “normal,” our number is relatively small. I still rejoice to see the weekly Covid numbers go down and knowing that most people are getting back to going out, traveling and spending time with friends and family.