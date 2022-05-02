Letter to the Editor: "Sunday Funnies"

Dear Editor,
The Double Nickel Players are grateful to the community for responding to our “Sunday Funnies” with a full house! We were thrilled to see so many and thankful for the generous donations, allowing us to continue supporting the renovations of the Fine Arts Center.
Even as improvements continue to be made, the work has already enhanced the theater with a beautiful lobby and expanded technical area, upgraded sound system, attractive ladies’ room, expanded office/box office space, new carpet, refurbished dressing room, and sturdy stage doors. With the hefty price tag for a new lighting system, the effort goes forward and donations in any amount are greatly appreciated.
Our appreciation extends to the News Progress for publicizing the event. Thanks to everyone for letting us entertain you!
Sincerely,
Nancy Barden and all the
DOUBLE NICKEL PLAYERS