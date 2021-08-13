Animal Tracks

We started the summer on an optimistic note. The Covid vaccines were widely available and people were lining up to get them. Cases were dropping. Restrictions were being lifted. Businesses were reopening. Special events and festivals were taking place. The economy was ticking up again. Things really felt like they were getting back to some sort of normal.
Of course, some people expressed concern that we might be moving too fast...that we weren’t close enough to hitting “herd immunity”...that a new, more potent virus variant could come out of nowhere that would be more resistant to the vaccines and hit us with another deadly wave.
Most of us had (naturally) been really anxious to put the pandemic in the rear view mirror, move ahead and get back to our lives. I suppose most of us believe what we want to believe.
In June and July, we heard the first reports of a new “Delta Variant” of the Covid virus. Sure enough it was more virulent, easier to transmit and more dangerous than earlier strains. Unlike the earlier strains that seemed to more-or-less spare younger people, this new strain doesn’t draw any distinction.
The news got more bleak as the summer wore on and the “Delta Variant” quickly became the predominant strain of the virus in our country.
Possibly the scariest part is that even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can catch the “Delta Variant” of the virus and you can spread it to other people.
The good news is that the vaccines are still highly effective. If you’re fully vaccinated and catch the “Delta Variant,” doctors say, and statistics prove, that your case will be mild and likely not result in hospitalization or death.
Meanwhile, the restrictions that were lifted earlier this summer are starting to be implemented again. Medical officials are recommending people wear masks and social distance once more.
This is the worst case scenario that people were worried about when the restrictions began coming down – a fourth wave in the fall...just as kids were starting to go back to school.
And now, the numbers are going back up. In some states like Florida, Louisiana and Texas, cases are approaching or beyond rates seen in the worst days of the pandemic. Hospitals in these states are pressed to the max, mostly with the unvaccinated. And, people are again hauling out their conspiracy theories, talking about and demanding their personal rights claiming that it’s all a hoax or a plot to control them. No one, they say, has a right to tell them they must wear a mask or be vaccinated.
Well, maybe. Maybe not.
In 1905 the case of Jacobson v. Massachusetts went before the Supreme Court Jacobson sued over a Smallpox vaccination imposed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The court ruled that states did indeed have the right to impose mandatory vaccination in the interest of public health.
It seems that most employers...including the government...have the right to require their employees to have vaccinations and many have decided to go that route.
We’ve all seen the familiar “No, no shoes, no service” signs placed in stores and no one seems to argue about it so yes, businesses can require you wear shirts and shoes so requiring masks or proof of vaccines seems possible.
I don’t really favor any of these standing orders to conform. Personally, I’d rather see people use simple logic and common sense. Knowing people, I don’t think that very likely.
There have been around 4.5 billion doses of vaccine administered around the world so far. There have been few real issues and no evidence at all of tracking devices or rewriting DNA or any of the other James Bond type plots people talk about. The vaccines have been highly effective and have proven to be safe for citizens.
The latest statistics show that the vaccines do work. If you’re fully vaccinated you have a tiny chance...00.01 percent of getting seriously sick. Your chances of getting really sick, maybe hospitalization or death, are much higher if you aren’t vaccinated.
Worse, the more people who are out there spreading the virus, the more chance we could see an even stronger strain that is even easier to spread and that our vaccines won’t stop.
This, of course, won’t change anything. People have largely made up their minds and many of them remain this has all been made up as part of some worldwide plot.
So, if you decide to stand on your rights to remain unvaccinated or go without a mask, or to shun shoes and shirts, just keep in mind that business owners can stand on their rights and tell you to take your business elsewhere.
I would like to point out that there are about 7 million of us in this country who suffer from weakend immune systems because of transplants, chemotherapy or other medical issues. Although most of us have been fully vaccinated the vaccine isn’t very effective for us. Some of us a little protection, some very little and none got none at all.
Last week a lady I know posted that no matter what happened she would NOT go back into lockdown and that is her choice. Unfortunately, folks like me haven’t had any choice. We’ve kept right on wearing masks, avoiding crowds, social distancing and taking all the precautions we have to because if we do catch Covid, the results are likely to be bad ones.