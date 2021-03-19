Cheryl drove me over to Halifax on Saturday morning to get my first Covid Vaccine shot and I was mighty pleased to get it.
I had hopes of getting the shot here in Chase City or in Clarksville but unfortunately, I never made it through the online appointment registration the pharmacy chain is using.
I did hear last week that there was going to be a vaccine clinic at Halifax High on Saturday morning and got an appointment for 10:00 a.m.
I got there at about 9:30 and was pretty impressed. As I understand it, this was their first “clinic” but they had it down to a science.
I went into the lobby and was waved over to the registration table where they checked my name off their list and gave me an information list about the vaccine. From there I went to the gym where they had about 20 tables set up where people were getting their shots. I didn’t even have time to sit down in the waiting area before I was called over to one of the tables. It was fast.
The nice lady who was going to give me the shot checked me out, asked me several questions and gave me my shot.
In chatting with the lady, I learned that they expected to give 1,100 shots on Saturday. I have no doubt they made it. The place was packed but in next to nothing flat, I’d been given my shot and was ready to go.
I had absolutely no problem with the shot and on Sunday, I had nothing worse than a minor soreness in the right arm where I got the shot. I happen to sleep on that side and I’m sure that was where the pain came from. But it wasn’t a problem. After I got up and started moving around, that backed off within an hour or so.
I see more than a few posts on social media where people say they will not get the vaccine because it’s a conspiracy to implant a micro chip into people, or re-write their DNA or insert your favorite conspiracy theory here. They also say they won’t wear a mask and don’t believe the virus is real...or if it is real, they say, it’s not all that serious.
Actually, it is that serious.
The Spanish Flu of 1918 was the worst pandemic to ever hit this country. It started in 1918 swept across the world. By the time the pandemic burned out in 1920, at least 675,000 Americans had died of the disease.
Covid 19 first showed up in the U.S. just a year ago and has already killed about 535,000 people, easily making it the second most deadly pandemic on record in the U.S. Although the numbers have been going down, no one doubts there are going to be more deaths. Just how many more no one can say for certain. Each day, however, we’re getting closer to the 1918 figures.
As for vaccines, I don’t understand the reluctance to take them. Vaccines are not new.
Way back in 1796 Edward Jenner proved that a vaccine exposing people to the milder cowpox would prevent them from developing the much more deadly smallpox.
With that proof, over the next 50 years, vaccines were developed against rabies, then diphtheria, cholera, plague, polio, etc. There is a long list of diseases that have practically been eliminated by vaccines. They work.
We know a lot more about infectious diseases now than we did in 1918. We know that masks help. We know good hygiene (keeping our hands clean) helps. We know keeping our distance from other, potentially infected people helps. We know that lockdowns, as unpleasant and inconvenient as they are, can help slow the spread. And yes, we know that vaccines can help get our lives back to something resembling normal.
It certainly isn’t that we’re “sheep” or afraid to stand up for our rights. This isn’t about rights or politics. We have doctors, scientists and researchers who have spent their entire lives studying the science of infectious diseases. They understand that science, what works and what doesn’t.
I’m going to get my second shot. I’m going to continue to wear a mask and keep distance between myself and other people. I’m going to continue to wash my hands frequently and I’m going to avoid crowds as much as possible. I’m going to do these things for a while longer because doing less makes no sense.
I don’t bother discussing or debating these points with those who hold different opinions. Their minds are made up and nothing anyone says is likely to change that. So, if they’d rather trust some anonymous joker who pushes outlandish conspiracy theories with no proof to back them up, that’s their decision. As for me, I’ll still with the science we know works.