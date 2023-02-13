Tourney Time

It is that time of the season for our high-school basketball teams as district tournaments are set to get underway and the regional playoffs are right around the corner where it is win or go home.
Congrats this week to the Brunswick High School varsity girls team led by Coaches Terry Stith and Myneshia Walker that captured the Tri-Rivers District title with a perfect 14-0 record.
As the top seed the Brunswick girls had a bye in the first round on Monday and will play host to a semifinal contest against the winner of Surry/Greensville on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. A win would advance the Lady Bulldogs to the title game on Friday night at home.
The Brunswick boys meanwhile went 3-1 last week but lost a hard fought 74-65 decision at Franklin last Tuesday night and will enter the district tournament as the No. 2 seed.
The Bulldogs played host to No. 7 Southampton on Tuesday and with a win would host the winner between No. 3 Greensville/No. 7 Surry on Thursday night. The boy’s championship game will be played on Saturday at the higher seed.
The Mecklenburg County varsity boys playing in their debut season in the Piedmont District were still awaiting their tourney placement at press time but were in the running for a No. 4 seed and a possible home quarterfinal contest on Friday night.
The Mecklenburg County girls also in their first season in the Piedmont have played well of late winning five of their last nine games and were also awaiting tourney seeding at press time.
Congrats also this week to the Mecklenburg County Middle School boys and girls basketball teams that both won Southside Middle School East Division regular season titles. The boys also punched their ticket to the tournament championship game on Monday night. Results may be found elsewhere in this section.
It has certainly been a great season and several of our teams are hoping to make extended runs in the playoffs.
Two Wrestlers Headed to State
Congrats this week to the Mecklenburg County HS wrestling team and Bryson Burns and Jarell Chavies who earned bids to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament.
Jayden Escalera and Kevin Price were also named as state alternates.
The Phoenix finished ninth in the 4D regional tournament and were the highest finishing team from the Piedmont District.
Wrestlers earning podium spots from Mecklenburg included Burns who finished second in the 215-pound class while Chavies was second in the 285-pound class.
Price finished fifth in the 157-pound class while Escalera was fifth in the 126-pound class.
Luke Hammond finished sixth in the 165-pound class while Blake Bohannon was sixth in the 150-pound class and Ariana Tolliver was sixth in the 113-pound class.
Brunswick’s Super Fan
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Ed Hill, Jr., Brunswick’s super fan, on Sunday.
If you have ever attended a Brunswick High School basketball or football game, you have certainly seen Ed on the sideline helping out as a manager while cheering on the team and athletes.
A number of local residents posted tributes on social media about the tremendous influence Ed had on local sports in the county.
“Ed was more Brunswick than anyone I know,” wrote Allen Kidd. “A pillar of our sports community and the biggest supporter of youth sports I’ve ever seen. His presence will forever remain in those gyms where he never failed to be. He should have his own jersey hung in them because he was our No. 1 greatest fan. Long live Ed and may all ‘Brunswickians’ have the love he had for our sports and players.”
My sincere condolences to his family and friends!