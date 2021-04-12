David Howard Morris went to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Howard & Naoma Morris of Hogansville, GA.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janie of 45 years; four children, Frances Ranson (Tyree), Elaine Arellano (Paco), David Morris (Angela), Naoma Brewer (Robert); six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, Ricky & Michael Morris of Georgia; two sisters, Linda of Arizona, and Melody of Georgia; and numerous nieces and friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church Cemetery, Brookneal, VA. Public viewing will held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA, from 12 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions mask and social distancing is required.